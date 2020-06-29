Emily and Sasha Larina looked to be a mismatched couple when they first appeared on "90 Day Fiancé." At the time, Emily had traveled to Russia to be an English literature teacher, while Sasha was a gym instructor. Emily has admitted that she only approached Sasha because she wanted somebody she could talk to during her stay in the country. However, the couple fell in love, and they now have a son named David. Although Emily’s family wanted her to have her baby in the United States, she decided to give birth to her child in Russia because her husband had not yet received his K-1 visa.

Emily and Sasha's relationship

"90 Day Fiance" star Sasha eventually qualified for his visa, and the couple immigrated to the United States. Recently, Emily logged on to her Instagram page to update fans about the couple’s progress. The American reality star revealed that Sasha had secured a job as a personal trainer in Los Angeles. The Russian reality star also has a second-night job working for UPS. As for Emily, she told fans that she had decided to get back to her studies and earn a Human Resource certification. Apart from studying, she is also a full-time mom, and she told her followers that her son was a handful to deal with. Emily explained that David has irregular sleeping habits, which have forced her to adjust her sleeping patterns.

However, Emily said that she has gotten used to her new role as a mother and asked her fans to take care of themselves.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers were pleased by Emily’s update, and it appears that the couple is working hard to give their son a good life. Many fans praised Sasha’s work ethic, and they all agreed that the Russian reality star was doing everything possible to give his wife a comfortable living.

During the couple’s time on the show, viewers learned that Sasha had a humble personality despite being a fitness expert. However, fans doubted whether he would maintain his humble personality after he received a K-1 visa, and they speculated that the handsome Russian would turn into a womanizer once he landed in the United States.

Emily's post

According to Emily’s latest post, it appears that the fan’s fears did not come true. Ever since the couple tied the knot, Emily has always had lovely things to say about her husband. Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have now declared that Emily and Sasha’s love story could be one of the best to ever get featured on the show. Fans have fallen in love with the goal-driven couple, and it appears that TLC will have to bring the two reality stars back for a future season so that fans can learn more about the humble couple. In the meantime, 90 Day Fiancé viewers can follow Emily on Instagram to get more updates about her marriage to Sasha.