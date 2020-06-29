Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Paola Mayfield has always had an outgoing personality. Fans have fallen in love with her passion for fitness, and she frequently posts workout videos on her YouTube channel. Over the weekend, Paola decided to show off her athletic body to her Instagram followers as a way of encouraging them to work out.

Paola's shows off her body

To show the results of her frequent workouts, Paola posted a video in which she posed in front of a mirror. The popular reality star was wearing a red bra and black underwear in the video, and fans could not help but appreciate her incredible body.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Paola captioned the picture by writing an encouraging message for her followers. She stated that "strength is not measured by the size of one’s muscles" and encouraged her followers to live a healthy lifestyle regardless of their body types. A majority of Paola’s followers praised her for her dedication to fitness, and they vowed to follow her example and work out more. In a testament to her popularity on Instagram, Paola recently reached the 1 million followers milestone.

Paola and Russ' relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

Paola’s passion for fitness and her constant engagement with fans has made her one of the most popular reality stars to feature on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise.

Paola and her husband, Russ, are still committed to each other despite being together since 2013. The couple has served as a perfect example for other "90 Day Fiancé" couples due to their love and dedication to each other. Paola and Russ have a son together, and this month, Paola wrote a heartwarming message to celebrate her husband on Father’s Day.

In the touching Instagram post, Paola told fans that Russ was the best thing that had ever happened to her. She thanked her husband for being a good father to their son, and she concluded the post by declaring her love for Russ.

After they read the lovely post, many "90 Day Fiancé" speculated that Paola could soon add another child to her beautiful family.

The popular reality star recently told a fan that she wouldn’t mind giving her son a brother or sister. She was responding to the fan’s suggestion that her son would need a playmate in the near future. Fans wouldn’t mind seeing Paola and Russ have another child. The two reality stars have constantly updated fans about their parenthood journey, and they frequently post many pictures and videos highlighting their romantic adventures. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are also impressed with how quickly Paola got back into shape after she had her first child. Paola gave birth to her son on 1st January 2019, and 18 months later, she looks to have fully regained her curvy figure.