Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio had a difficult start to their time on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé." When the season began, fans learned that Juliana, a Brazilian model, and Michael, a successful businessman, had met while partying on a cruise ship in Croatia. At first, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers doubted whether the couple’s relationship would last. Many fans suspected that Juliana was after Michael’s money, while Michael was seen as a wealthy entrepreneur looking to prey on a young lady.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans weren’t the only people who doubted Michael and Juliana’s relationship.

The United States’ immigration department denied Juliana a tourist visa at the beginning of the season because the officials suspected that she was a prostitute. The couple had to apply for a K-1 visa so that Juliana would gain entry into America. After Juliana qualified for her visa, Michael had to marry her within 90 days, and he did not hesitate to propose to her. The couple got married at the end of the season, and fans are happy to see that they are living their best life.

Over the weekend, Juliana posted a video on her Instagram page showing some of the activities that took place during Michael’s birthday celebration. The wealthy businessman looked happy in the video as his family and friends serenaded him with a happy birthday song.

Michael’s two children, Max and Cece, also attended his birthday party, and they looked jovial as they presented their father with their birthday gifts. Fans were happy to see that Juliana and Michael are getting along well in their married life. The couple has also made an effort to accommodate Michael’s children and his ex-wife into their busy lives.

During their time on the show, many viewers wondered whether Juliana would get along with Michael’s children. His ex-wife had insisted that she did not want Juliana to act as a stepmother to her children. After she made the declaration, many fans feared that Michael’s ex-wife would be a huge obstacle in their relationship.

However, according to the video that Juliana posted, it appears that she has a good relationship with Michael’s kids. She frequently posts pictures of herself having a good time with Max and Cece, and fans have concluded that Michael and Juliana are right for each other despite their 20-year age difference.

To caption Michael’s birthday video, Juliana declared that she would always be by her husband’s side. Her followers congratulated her for sticking by her man, and it is now clear that the couple is enjoying their time together. The two reality stars are proof that love can overcome age and cultural differences. After seeing Juliana’s birthday post for her husband, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers wouldn’t mind seeing the two reality stars appear on future seasons.