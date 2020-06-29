Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky have turned into a "90 Day Fiancé" power couple. The two reality stars have impressed fans with their humor on their current show, "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Annie, in particular, has displayed her many talents on social media. The 28-year-old reality star is a good cook, and she gives online cooking classes to her fans on Facebook. In her recent Instagram post, Annie used her husband as a model for one of her cooking aprons, and the pictures ended up going viral on the Internet.

Annie and David's latest picture

In the post, Annie took two pictures of David and their fellow "90 Day Fiancé" co-star, Benjamin Taylor.

To caption the post, Annie said that she had searched for models to wear her new cooking aprons, and David and Benjamin were the best she could find. Annie declared that the two reality stars looked cute in the aprons, and she promised to pay them for their services by cooking them a delicious meal. Annie’s cooking aprons appeared hand made, and fans thought that David and Benjamin looked good in the colorful culinary apparel.

Fans also observed that David’s hair looked fabulous in the two pictures. The American reality star underwent a hair transplant this year, and many fans think that he looks good with a head full of hair. In the comment section, Annie’s followers commended David for his new look, and Annie took the time to reply to most of the comments in which she agreed with her fans.

In a past interview, David had revealed that he was self-conscious about his bald head. The American reality star had always wanted to have a cosmetic procedure to get some hair on his bald scalp, but his financial situation with Annie did not allow him to get the expensive procedure.

However, David and Annie’s financial situation has improved over the past few months.

The couple is now living in Arizona, and Annie has constantly updated fans about her experiences in their new home. After David’s successful hair transplant, fans are hoping that he can undergo one more medical procedure so that he can start a family with Annie. David recently revealed that he had a vasectomy after his divorce since he did not want any more kids.

Fans want a baby

However, "90 Day" viewers have expressed their desire to see Annie and David start a family together. Many fans think that Annie would be a wonderful mother, and her husband has already said that he would reverse his vasectomy if Annie wanted to start a family with him. For now, the couple has said that they have no plans to have a child. It will be interesting to see whether Annie changes her mind and starts a family with David. From her recent Instagram post, it appears that she would make some colorful baby blankets for her newborn.