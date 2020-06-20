Angela Deem had the surprise of her life on the "90 Day Fiancé" premiere episode. This was after she got her period again after two years. This gave her hope that she will be able to have a child with fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi. After learning about the possibility of pregnancy, she immediately told her ailing mother. They then had an intimate discussion about Angela’s dreams of raising a family with her future husband.

As expected, Angela’s mother expressed shock that her 54-year old daughter had her period again. However, her mother discouraged her from getting her hopes up. According to EOnline, Angela's daughter, Skyla, to be the egg donor through which she can get pregnant.

In a confessional later on in the episode, Angela became emotional discussing her mother’s health. She said that she and her mother might have a lot of differences but she was still proud to be her daughter. According to her, she felt sad that her mother might not be able to witness her wedding in Nigeria. In the episode, Angela was finalizing the details of her return to Nigeria to marry Michael.

Angela Deem on Lisa Hamme comparisons

Meanwhile, Angela Deem broke her silence on the comparisons between her and fellow "90 Day Fiancé" star, Lisa Hamme. They were frequently compared because of their explosive tempers and their relationships with younger Nigerian men. Angela, however, did not acknowledge the validity of the comparisons.

She insisted that they have only a few similarities apart from their age. She also did not hesitate in speaking out against Lisa’s fiancé, Usman Umar. Angela criticized him for his constantly changing attitude to his American partner.

Angela on returning to '90 Day Fiancé'

In a recent interview, Angela Deem reflected on her fourth season on "90 Day Fiancé." According to her, she did not feel any regret at sharing their story with the viewers.

Angela even claimed that she learned many things from her interactions with fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi. She also realized that Michael really did love her because he had not given up on her. Over the years, Angela has had a chilly reception from "90 Day Fiancé" fans. She received a lot of criticism for the way she treated Michael in the past.

Angela's daughter Scottie now out from prison

In related news, Angela Deem now has one less problem to think about. Her daughter Scottie has reportedly been released from prison after 15 months. It is said that she was released on parole in early May after serving 15 months behind bars. She was originally given a 20-year sentence in 2019.

Scottie served her sentence due to child molestation charges. According to accusations, Scottie allegedly had sexual intercourse with a minor in her home. Reports say that her name is now in the sex offender registry in Georgia Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi appear in the latest season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The popular reality series airs on Sunday, June 21, on TLC.