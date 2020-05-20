Tommi Hill is nearing a decision as to what team he will be playing for next year. The Florida native recently announced his top six choices, which included the Nebraska Cornhuskers. According to 247 Sports, Hill announced the news himself on his Twitter account. He posted an edited photo of himself with the respective mascots of the six teams behind him. So far, the tweet had 1,300 likes and 150 retweets since he posted it.

According to the four-star athlete recruit, Nebraska was among the teams that he has been in constant communications with since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown. He already plans to make a visit to the Lincoln campus once the NCAA eases restrictions.

Since he became head coach, Scott Frost has had major recruitment success in Florida. For the 2020 class alone, Nebraska got seven players from the state. This included linebacker Keyshawn Greene and wide receiver Marcus Fleming. His success can be partly attributed to his connections in the state. He served as the head coach of the UCF Knights for two years before he transferred to Lincoln.

Tommi Hill becomes among 2021 class' top athlete prospects

Recently, Tommi Hill has been getting more attention from college football recruiters. He is proving to be one of the top athlete recruits for the 2021 class. Because of his profile, it is important that the Nebraska Cornhuskers nab him. He ranks at no.

15 in his position and no. 43 in the whole state of Florida. He places no. 285 in the national ranking. Hill’s biggest advantage is his versatility as he can play for both sides of the ball. For his junior season, he caught 45 passes and recorded 15 tackles.

It looks like the biggest competition for the Nebraska Huskers is the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oklahoma Sooners.

These are the other two college football programs that Hill mentioned as being consistent in communicating with him. Other programs that Hill could choose are the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Scott Frost delights after release of Nebraska Cornhuskers video

Head coach Scott Frost delighted fans on Tuesday after he released an epic video for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans, reports The Spun. The coach hoped to hype up the university’s football team with the clip. Frost uploaded the video on his own Twitter account. The clip sparked excitement among fans who are longing to see the return of the Nebraska Huskers to the bowl games. Tommi Hill will soon declare the college football program he will commit to. Meanwhile, Nebraska Cornhuskers are continuing its recruitment for its 2021 class. Let us know what you think about the Huskers potentially signing, Tommi Hill? Leave a comment in the comment section.

