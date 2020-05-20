Larissa Dos Santos Lima surprised a lot of "90 Day Fiance" fans recently. This was after she confirmed that she plans to open an OnlyFans account soon. According to The Sun, Larissa will be diving into the explicit content website. The reality show personality confirmed it herself on an Instagram Story. However, Lisa is yet to confirm when she will register the explicit website. Notably, OnlyFans has recently become known for pornographic content, which only subscribers can access.

Work permit finally released

Two months ago, Larissa celebrated a major milestone in her life as an American.

Her work permit finally got approved, which meant that she can start applying for jobs soon. The reality TV star waited long before she got her work permit papers. She almost failed to obtain the permits because of the harassment she received. According to her, a few of the show’s viewers tried to sabotage her by writing to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the IRS. Thankfully, none of the people in these offices listened to their malicious accusations.

Larissa’s rocky relationship after '90 Day Fiance'

It has not always been so easy in America for Larissa. After appearing on "90 Day Fiance," she had to undergo a messy divorce from ex-husband Colt Johnson. Based on reports, the two were allegedly violent to each other.

At one point, the authorities arrested Larissa because of domestic battery. This arrest evidently became the catalyst for their separation because Colt filed for divorce right after.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima slams ex-husband

Larissa Dos Santos Lima will not let Colt Johnson say anything negative about her.

The former "90 Day Fiance" couple clashed once again after he made claims that she considered “inaccurate.” In his appearance on the Self-Quarantined spinoff show, Colt Johnson said that she wanted to reach out to him after their divorce. He also blamed him for the massive weight gain he experienced since they met.

Larissa clarified that she encouraged Colt to lose weight during their relationship. She also said that there was no truth to his claim that she wanted to reach out to him. According to her, she was busy building her relationship with her then-new boyfriend Eric Nichols.

Larissa, Colt Johnson confirmed for 'Happily Ever After'

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson are currently not in good terms. However, they might have to remain civil for the time being as they will both be starring in the new season of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After." Based on the teasers, it looks like Larissa and Colt will be featured separately on the show. The reality series will likely tell their recent individual activities after divorcing.

"90 Day Fiance" fans will see Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson on the next season of "Happily Ever After." It will premiere on Sunday, June 14 at 08:00 PM ET on TLC.