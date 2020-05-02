Dolly Parton is doing all she can to lift spirits and lean on faith during the current coronavirus crisis. The irrepressible Country Music powerhouse has already put her money where her mouth is, pledging $1 million to treatment research at Vanderbilt University until a vaccine is cleared and ready. The entertainer who prefers to be called “The Book Lady” or Mother Goose when she gets recognized by any of the children she has turned into prolific readers because of her Imagination Library initiative continues to read bedtime stories every night on YouTube.

Parents are also thankful that Dolly Parton permits her readings to be played again and again.

Among the many other reasons why fans and followers of all ages would love to be neighbors of Dolly Parton is her way of showing everyday kindness, like, always remembering birthdays. Self-quarantine notwithstanding, the matchless singer-songwriter still finds ways to remember and reach out, like she recently did on Willie Nelson's April 29 birthday, as noted by Southern Living,

Kristin Chenoweth is another southern lady with a very genuine heart, and Dolly Parton once told her that “you are me,” and the compliment referred to much more than physical resemblance.

The Broadway superstar recalled the gracious gesture from Dolly Parton that brought her to tears, as she described on Nina West’s Dragcast podcast, reported by Broadway World on April 30. Kristin is self quarantined these days, too, but her heart still belongs to Dolly.

Dolly Parton always has time to share a good memory

87 years comes in the flash for the legendary Red Headed Stranger who would rather be on the road and playing before a crowd than anywhere.

Willie Nelson had a slew of gigs lined up when shelter-in-place orders came down, and whether Nelson thinks so or not, he falls into a very vulnerable population when it comes to the global pandemic.

There's nothing like the sight of Dolly Parton in a sparkly, snug suit in Americana motif, with a few decorative chains falling in just the right places to bring a birthday smile to Willie Nelson’s face.

In Dolly’s Instagram share, she's lovingly holding both of Willie Nelson's long braids, as both Country Music immortals trade beaming smiles during a backstage event. Of course, Dolly is never at a loss for words, and the perfect caption followed.

“A great friend is one you can share hair tips with,” Dolly Parton quips with a wink emoji.

Dolly and Willy have shared so many songs, stages, and memories and hopefully soon, will be sharing the next one.

Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton changed music forever in their own way

Willie Nelson could have sat on his laurels after Patsy Cline recorded “Crazy” in 1961.

The songwriter with an inalienable gift for the power in simplicity openly admits that Cline’s signature ballad has been his most successful song over the decades. What Nelson yearned for, however, was authentic identity as an artist, beyond the proper suit and burning out songs on Printer’s Alley.

When Willie Nelson emerged from Texas, forging “Outlaw Country” with old pals like Waylon Jennings, leaving his own bedazzled suit for Levi's, and Kris Kristofferson, Nashville was turned on its ear.

Country music had never seen the talent or the business savvy combined in one as it was in Dolly Parton, either.

She insisted on owning her own songs and negotiated her own deal. She reflected in 2014 about writing with Willie Nelson for Combine Music. She recalled how “everybody flopped down in the basement” of Monument Records.” Songwriting was an immediate bond and showed that the two artists were much alike, even in the early days. “I've known him all the days I've been in Nashville,” Parton relates. “I just love him.”

Kristin Chenoweth will always call Dolly Parton her queen

Kristin Chenoweth is already a queen of Broadway, with her Tony honors for “Wicked” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” but to the Oklahoma native, Dolly Parton will always be her queen.

She emphasizes the title every time she sings “I Will Always Love You.”

Many years ago at an event, Kristin Chenoweth met Dolly Parton, as she related to Dragcast. It was more than just Chenoweth’s accent, soaring soprano, and petite blonde presence that struck Dolly. There was a humor and spirit, an inner light of faith that led Parton to conclude “you are me and I am you.” Understandably, Kristin Chenoweth cherished that incredible declaration.

Along with their love of music, Dolly Parton and Kristin Chenoweth have deep roots in faith, leaving out judgment, and letting love and acceptance shine.

Kristin stressed how she has always stood by her faithful and exuberant following from the “LGBTQ-PRSTD” (as she lovingly added) community on the podcast. “I am with you, and I am so honored that you have stood with me,” the star declared.

Dolly often speaks of how she looks for the “God-light” within every person and doesn't allow discrimination to be any part of her being.

Kristin Chenoweth felt from an early age that using her voice and her open heart together was part of “missionary work” that she was destined to do. Taking a look at any audience for Dolly Parton or Kristin Chenoweth instantly communicates that everyone is welcome.

When Kristin Chenoweth was putting together the songs for her latest album, “For the Girls” released last fall, of course, she wanted to include Dolly Parton, but never imagined the gift of song that Dolly would extend. More and more, the collection was shaped into a statement of female empowerment. Duets with Reba McEntire and Ariana Grande also evolved. When it came to Dolly's collaboration, Kristin first thought, “Here You Come Again” would be a natural choice.

Dolly focused on how wonderfully, and completely uniquely, Kristin sang “I Will Always Love You,” particularly the ending. No other song would do, and voices and souls were kismet.

Dolly Parton is sheltering-in-place like the rest of us, but the entertainer is proving that, at 74, she continues to be a marvelous friend, and that enduring gift is the dearest honor.