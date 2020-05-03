As the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" nears its conclusion, viewers are eagerly waiting to see if the couples featured on the show will end the season on good terms. Fans have already witnessed Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks engage in a messy breakup, and there could be more separations by the end of the season. One of the couples that could be next on the breakup list is Rosemarie Vega and “Big Ed” Brown.

Rose's Instagram post

In a recent Instagram post, the "90 Day Fiance" star, Rosemarie, said that she finally had enough of Big Ed’s disrespectful attitude towards her.

In the brief post, Rosemarie said that although she came from a financially challenged background, her parents had taught her to treat other people respectfully and always tell the truth. The reality star also added that she was fed up with the lies that had been told about her on the show and that she would soon speak the truth. The 23-year-old ended the post by calling herself a queen, and fans were excited to see that she was finally willing to fight back and put Big Ed in his place. Although the couple’s breakup is not yet official, all signs point to an inevitable end to their relationship.

Fans have speculated that Rosemarie could use this season’s Tell-All episodes to get back at Big Ed and announce the breakup. Viewers will be curious to see how Big Ed defends himself from Rosemarie’s accusations and if he can salvage their relationship. This Sunday’s episode on TLC will offer more insight into the fate of the couple’s relationship.

The clash of Big Ed and Rose

Although Rosemarie and Big Ed appeared happy at the beginning of the show, they clashed over several issues as the show progressed, and fans think that it’s just a matter of time before they split up.

Throughout the season, fans have been critical of Big Ed over his treatment of Rosemarie. The couple’s huge age difference has also irked viewers, with many feeling that Big Ed who is 54-years old, is only dating his 23-year-old girlfriend for her body. Some fans have also accused the San Diego resident of disrespecting his Filipino girlfriend.

During last Sunday’s episode, fans called out Big Ed after he indirectly tried to ask Rosemarie to improve her oral hygiene.

In the controversial scene, Big Ed gifted his girlfriend a toothbrush, some toothpaste, and some mouthwash and said that he had bought her the gifts because her breath didn’t smell pretty. Viewers were disgusted by Big Ed’s comments, and many fans called for Rosemarie to stand up for herself. Since the episode aired, the 23-year-old reality star seems to have taken the fan’s advice. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."