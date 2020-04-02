Just days ago, Dolly Parton encouraged the world, with her spoken words. to see that “God is holding us up to the light” in this siege of the Coronavirus. She elaborated that the greater purpose is to “see ourselves and others through the eyes of love” in this time when tribalism is, sadly, taking over societal consciousness.

“Don't be too scared,” Dolly Parton admonished through her social media, reminding that “God loves us,” and we will “be better people” for coming through this stark and dark passage of tremendous loss and heartache.

As the incomparable songwriter and performer has proven, all her life in times of need, talk is not just cheap - it's pathetic. Dolly Parton decided to do something and, even in these days of sheltering in place in Tennessee, she did something life-changing amidst the COVID-19 global attack, and the ripple effect will touch generations.

This morning, April 2, Dolly was scheduled to drop in for a big day on “Hoda & Jenna & Friends” for their fourth-hour of “Today.” Times being as they are, however, the artist offered her big heart and humor through technology instead, as she, Hoda, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna all chatted from their own spaces.

One of the big topics was a big donation to Vanderbilt University.

Dolly Parton wants her donation to start the work of building a bridge

Dolly Parton has long been a supporter of medical causes. She frequently donates behind the scenes to many medical endeavors. The coronavirus pandemic is an exception, however, because a huge problem needs big intervention to stop it.

Dolly was wearing her four-inch-heeled “house shoes” this morning, but she stepped up with $1 million to be part of “Build a Bridge to Save Lives” at Vanderbilt University.

Parton has had a long time close relationship with Dr. Naji Abumrad at the university hospital. The program's mission is to develop treatments to allow COVID-19 patients to recover until a proven vaccine is developed.

It's no wonder why Dolly Parton has a warm and fuzzy place for Dr.Abumrad and Vanderbilt. The country queen’s niece, Hannah Dennison, received treatment for leukemia and the acclaimed hospital as a child, and her aunt Dolly dedicated a butterfly garden in her honor in 2018.

Miracles happen every day, and the world is desperately in need of innovative medical research and miracles now.

Dolly encouraged everyone able to afford it to donate to whatever coronavirus cause touches each person's heart. “We got more money now than we got time,” she declared, so what better time to give.

Parton also has another personal gift to give to all ages, starting tonight. Bedtime stories don't just have to be for kids.

‘Goodnight With Dolly’ gives all ages a Dolly Parton sendoff to sleep

Every family is feeling the stress of these unparalleled days when every aspect of life is disrupted.

Dolly Parton has big plans to keep her global children's literacy initiative, Imagination Library, going strong for years to come. The time for celebration for “The Book Lady” can come later, right now, a quiet pause and comforting words from a familiar friend is a perfect prescription.

Beginning tonight, April 2, at 7 PM, Dolly will “be up in my bed” and she explained, and reading stories from her Imagination Library to anyone who wants to listen. “I'll read to you, too,” she assured the “Today” ladies, and many other parents wanting storytime relief. “Goodnight With Dolly” will last far longer than one night.

Per her Imagination Library website, the series will continue for 10 weeks, and installments will be on YouTube so that children can replay them again and again. Country Music songs and endless TV Shows and documentaries will chronicle this time, but for now, a bedtime story is a very kind gift.

Memories of Kenny and a little marital advice from Dolly Parton

Dolly unabashedly described how “it just broke my heart,” when she heard of Kenny Rogers’ recent death. “I knew he was doing poorly,” Parton confirmed, but there is no way to truly prepare when a dear friend passes. The “Islands in the Stream” duet partners had flawless harmony together, and Dolly remembers other joyful memories, too.

She stresses that she and Rogers had a close “friendship,” one that, “might have been more if we were both free,” she admits. She described how they shared “the same warped sense of humor” in their Texan-Tennessee sensibilities. “I’ve put it in a peaceful place,” Dolly Parton reflected of the passing. Parton also expressed love and condolence to Rogers’ widow, Wanda, and his family.

Since Dolly Parton is known for her positive perspectives on life through every situation. Jenna Bush Hager asked if she had any marriage advice for Hoda Kotb.

“Well, right now I'm might recommend separate rooms, since we’re all trapped,” Parton playfully teased.

She related how she and her husband, Carl Dean, will celebrate 56 years together in May, and still rely on humor and laughter through good times and bad.

There's a Dolly Parton song for every age and every occasion, and quite a few are perfect for a wedding.