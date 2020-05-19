The "90 Day Fiance" fanbase is abuzz after reports that Lisa Hamme is pregnant. If true, this could become another confirmation that she has indeed already married Usman Umar. Fans also point that Lisa has become more emotional on the television show. They think that this could be because of pregnancy hormones. Most of the viewers believe that Lisa is about 5-8-month pregnant. However, Lisa is yet to comment on the rumors of her pregnancy.

Does any one know if there's something going on with Baby Girl Lisa's health to have that belly looking 5-6 months pregnant?



It's not like she's as fat as the big belly all over.



#90dayfiance #beforethe90days — Real Equality (@maf7825) May 18, 2020

Readers may recall that Lisa and Usman had an argument in the latest episode of the reality series.

This was after she discovered a message on Usman's phone of him saying, “I love you,” to another woman. As expected, Lisa did not like what she saw. She immediately confronted Usman about it. Her anger stemmed from the fact that she had already been cheated on once before and she did not want that to happen to her again. Usman explained that he did not mean the statement in a romantic sense. He also pointed out that he tells that to pretty much every friend he has.

Lisa from 90 day fiance looks pregnant!🤣 — Maria (@cmakc6) April 26, 2020

Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar already married

Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme have already tied the knot. A change in Lisa’s social media accounts confirmed the marriage.

The reality show personality updated her Instagram name to Fatima Lisa Usman. She also recently uploaded a picture of Usman to her Instagram page. She invoked the name of Allah and prayed that they are protected from anyone who wants to break up their “marriage.”

Normally, fans would already consider these instances as confirmation of their wedding.

But since the two have controversial reputations, the fans are taking everything with a grain of salt.

Usman apologizes for Lisa’s N-word usage on '90 Day Fiance'

Meanwhile, Usman Umar had to make a public apology regarding a controversy that Lisa Hamme was involved in. The Nigerian rapper apologized, on behalf of his partner, for her saying the N-word.

In a post, on his Instagram account, the "90 Day Fiance" cast member acknowledged that he had been getting messages about the controversy. While he felt bad about what Lisa did, he promised that it would not happen again. The outrage began when clips from the season’s yet-to-be-aired Tell-All special leaked online. In one of the videos, Usman confessed that Lisa called him the N-word. This created a tense discussion between the couple and host Shaun Robinson.

Forgive me, but Lisa is a little”belly”. She looks pregnant. #90DayFiance — V~💋 (@iLuvMsV) March 16, 2020

For her part, Lisa Hamme said that she already apologized for her mistake. She also called out her haters for jumping on the bandwagon to portray her as racist.

Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme are part of the current cast of "90 Day Fiance." Watch them in the next episode, which will be on TLC on Sunday, May 24.