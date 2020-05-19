It looks like Omar Albakkour will not be able to go to America anytime soon. According to his partner Avery Mills, the "90 Day Fiance" star experienced challenges in obtaining his spousal visa. There are a lot of reasons for the delay in the approval of his visa. But right now, the main cause is the postponement of his interview because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, the couple has maximized their use of technology to constantly keep in touch with one another. According to them, they spend two to three hours every day on video-call together. Avery hopes that Omar will get to have his interview soon.

They have already been married to each other for more than a year. She thinks it is about time that they live together in America.

Avery Mills, Omar Albakkour on life during the pandemic

The two "90 Day Fiance" cast members recently opened up about how they have been living lately. Omar Albakkour is currently waiting for his visa interview in his home country of Syria. He not only has to worry about COVID-19, but he also has to remain vigilant because his country is still in a civil war. Avery Mills, on the other hand, resides in Columbus, Ohio with her cat. She studies in a local community college in the meantime. She also expressed concern about her mother, who works on the frontlines as a worker in a COVID-19 testing center.

Omar, Avery hatch alternative plan

With things currently uncertain, Omar Albakkour and Avery Mills have thought of other options to cohabitate. They still hope that he gets to America as soon as possible. However, in case things do not go as planned, they want an alternative. They thought about moving to Dubai if he still could not fly to North America within the next six months.

But, they also realized that they might have to go back to square one if they decide to transfer.

Avery reconnects with biological father

In other "90 Day Fiance" news, Avery Mills confirmed that she recently reached out to his biological father Burl “Dusty” Dials. They have been in communication ever since he was in prison.

According to reports, Dusty has been in and out of prison in the past few years. He impregnated Avery’s mom Teri when they were still teenagers and has been largely absent from their lives since.

Avery said that Omar Albakkour had a huge role in convincing her to reconnect with her father. He is someone who lost his father when he was still six months old. He always wanted to build a relationship with a father figure so he convinced her to give it a chance. Omar Albakkour and Avery Mills are among returning "90 Day Fiance" cast members for a new spinoff limited series. "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined" airs every Monday at 08:00 PM ET on TLC.