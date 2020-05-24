After the coronavirus pandemic forced many people around the world to stay at home, TLC launched "90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined" to show fans how their favorite reality stars were coping with the lockdowns in their respective countries. For Tiffany Franco, her weight loss regimen is still helping her lose weight despite the movement restrictions in her country. During her appearance on the show, Tiffany told fans that she has lost 24 pounds this year.

Earlier in March, Tiffany shared pictures of her new body on social media. The 28-year-old and her husband, Ronald Smith welcomed their daughter in July 2019.

After having her daughter, Tiffany resolved to lose some weight, and she started following a strict diet as well as working out frequently. By March this year, the American reality star had lost 20 pounds. However, she has admitted that after the pandemic began, she gained six pounds since she wasn’t able to strictly follow her fitness routine.

The 28-year-old reality star has since adapted to the new normal, and she has managed to shed ten pounds over the last few months, which brings her total weight loss for the year to 24 pounds. Tiffany has said that she follows a strict 30-day detox program which enables her to focus on her fitness goals. She also tries to hold herself accountable when she deviates from the program.

Tiffany also revealed that she has enjoyed spending time with her children during the lockdown. She said that she frequently organizes backyard picnics for her two children. She has also put in a lot of effort into cleaning her house, and the reality star has joked that by the end of the pandemic, her house will be spotlessly clean.

Lockdown experience

Tiffany’s husband, David, has also shared his lockdown experiences on "90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined." David is living in South Africa, and the couple has admitted that their time apart has put a strain on their relationship. At the beginning of the year, there were rumors that the couple was having problems and that they were considering getting a divorce.

Tiffany has acknowledged that she and David have gone through some marital troubles, but she told fans that they are trying to rebuild their relationship.

Tiffany and David are currently on great terms with each other despite their brief separation in January this year. After they reconciled, David shared a lovely message on his Instagram, telling fans that Tiffany was the only woman capable of filling the emptiness in his life. He finished the post by saying that he was grateful to have her as his wife. Fans can find out more about the couple’s relationship status next Monday on TLC’s "90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined."