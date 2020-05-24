Over the weekend, fans were shocked to learn about the death of Japanese reality star and professional wrestler, Hana Kimura. The 22-year-old was found dead in her home on Saturday, and several reports have linked her premature death to cyber-bullying. Hana was a cast member on Terrace House, a popular reality series that follows six strangers as they search for love while living under the same roof. Some news sources have reported Hana may have committed suicide after being the subject of online bullying due to her appearance on the Netflix show. After learning about Hana’s death, "90 Day Fiance" star, Ed “Big Ed” Brown, took to Instagram to mourn the popular Japanese reality star.

Big Ed on cyberbullying

Big Ed posted a somber video calling for an end to cyberbullying. The "90 Day Fiance" star said that he had watched every episode of Terrance House and added that Hana was one of his favorite characters on the show. He also said that he had followed the 22-year-old’s wrestling career and was devastated to learn that she had passed away. Big Ed, who has also been a victim of cyberbullying, asked fans to stop engaging in online trolling. He insisted that cyberbullying is not funny and called it a ridiculous way of trying to attract attention. The San Diego resident also urged trolls to stop hiding behind their computer screens since the consequences of their actions could lead to people losing their lives.

Big Ed's mission

The 54-year-old reality star declared that he was on a mission to end hate, and he swore to dedicate the rest of his life to fighting online bullying. In a separate post, Big Ed shared Hana’s last message on Instagram. The 22-year-old had posted a picture of herself with her cat, and she captioned it,“I love you, have a long, happy life.

I’m sorry.” Big Ed used the message to show fans the stress that online bullying causes and he reiterated that he would spend every day fighting online trolls in honor of the Japanese reality star.

Hana’s death highlights the dangers of social media. Fans should be careful about how far they take their views when they react to a television personality’s time on a show.

Big Ed has been a victim of trolls due to his 4-foot-11 height, and his rare neck condition known as Klippel-Feil syndrome. While some fans have made fun of his appearance, the majority have supported him during his time on "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." In the past, Big Ed has revealed that he is used to the mocking comments that some fans have made about him. He is aware that people react negatively to anything that makes them uncomfortable. After the unfortunate death of Hana, Big Ed appears determined to end social media bullying and prevent any further loss of life.