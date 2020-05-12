Big Ed has expressed displeasure at being accused of only appearing on "90 Day Fiance" to be famous. According to him, he has been real and authentic all this time. He believes that he genuinely tried to shape a good relationship with co-star Rosemarie Vega. In a recent interview, the professional photographer pointed out that there are a lot of indicators that prove that he was not in it for fame. For one, he said that he did not do anything that would make him look good on the show.

As a matter of fact, he has had a lot of blunders on "Before the 90 Days." He was the first to admit that he could have had a better handle at these controversial statements and actions.

Interestingly, Rosemarie Vega herself voiced the opinion that he only joined the show to become an online celebrity. She said this statement on social media a few weeks back after an intense "Before the 90 Days" episode.

Whether it was his intention or not, Big Ed has become a major sensation on the Internet. A lot of "90 Day Fiance" viewers love him for his fun online presence. However, he also has his share of haters. He, memorably, received major backlash after he asked Rosemarie to take an STD test. Ever since his appearance on "Before the 90 Days," he has feuded with members of the "90 Day Fiance" community. He blocked Lisa Hamme last month after she called out how he bragged about being the “most authentic” on the show.

Are Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega still together?

In other "90 Day Fiance" news, there are rumors that Rosemarie Vega and Ed Brown are no longer together. However, fans do not know for sure if the breakup rumors are true. Rosemarie has been incredibly vocal against Big Ed online in the past weeks. She felt that Big Ed portrayed her unfairly on the show.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Her attacks against him only add fuel to the rumors that they broke up. There were also reports that Rosemarie is already engaged to another person. Big Ed himself clarified that there is no truth to the engagement news.

Rosemarie discovers Big Ed plans on having a vasectomy

In the latest episode of "Before the 90 Days," Rosemarie finally found out that Big Ed plans on having a vasectomy.

If he continues his plan, he will no longer have the chance to have another child. She felt betrayed the moment she discovered the information. She wanted to have another child so bad and she did not want Ed to take her dream away from her. It remains to be seen if Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega will be able to surpass their relationship’s issues. "90 Day Fiance" will air its next episode on Sunday, May 17. Let us know what you think about Rose and Big Ed's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.