With only a few episodes left before its conclusion, the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" has been among the most entertaining shows on television. Fans have grown fond of the couples on the show, and every episode had been more entertaining than the previous one. Rosemarie Vega and Edward “Big Ed” Brown are among the couples that have thrilled fans this season.

Rose left Big Ed

In a preview for this Sunday’s "90 Day Fiance" episode, Big Ed revealed that Rosemarie had left the hotel the morning after he gave her the news about his vasectomy, reports People.

When the 54-year-old woke up, his girlfriend was gone, and she had not left a message at the hotel’s reception. Rosemarie has also declined to respond to Big Ed’s messages and phone calls. After searching for her all over the hotel, Big Ed told the "90 Day Fiancé" producers that Rosemarie might be having second thoughts about their relationship. The San Diego resident admitted that while he initially had doubts about dating the 23-year-old, he had started to warm up to her. However, after Big Ed told her about his planned vasectomy, Rosemarie appears to be reconsidering her commitment to the American reality star.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday’s episode airs to find out if the couple is still together.

Big Ed and Rose on '90 Day Fiance'

Fans have followed the couple’s quest to overcome their vast age difference and cultural diversity. Big Ed, who is 54-years-old, flew to the Philippines at the beginning of the season to meet with Rosemarie in person. The San Diego resident had dated the 23-year-old on Facebook for a couple of months.

After getting along for the first few episodes, the couple clashed after Big Ed asked Rosemarie to take an STD test. The reality star justified his request by explaining that he did not trust his girlfriend after she refused to disclose any information about her past relationships.

Even though Big Ed’s request put a strain on their relationship, Rosemarie eventually forgave him. The couple appeared to be on good terms over the last few episodes, and Big Ed even met Rosemarie’s family.

However, the American still had a secret he had been hiding from his girlfriend. In last Sunday’s episode, Big Ed finally told Rosemarie that he did not want to have any more children and that he was considering having a vasectomy. His 23-year-old girlfriend already has a four-year-old son, but she has expressed her desire to have more kids in the future. After telling her that he wanted to get a vasectomy, Big Ed felt relieved to get the secret off his chest finally, but the revelation may prove to be an obstacle in their relationship. Stay tuned for more "90 Day Fiance" news and updates.