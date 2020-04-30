The Highwomen deserves every letter of their noble Country Music name, which has nothing to do with anything inhaled. Instead, the name given to the assembled talents and collaboration of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, and fiddle virtuoso and wife of Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires deeply relates to the respect and regard of each of the ladies for the heritage, roots, and reference of the music from generations of women before them who were true storytellers.

No introduction was needed for Anthony Mason of "CBS This Morning" on April 30, when he virtually sat down for a soul-to-soul chat with three of The Highwomen.

The morning show co-anchor introduced the immensely gifted foursome to the national television audience just before its heady debut last August at the Newport Folk Festival. The namesake debut album for The Highwomen took no time to reach number one, with nearly every song developing its own loyal following.

Sadly, at the time, there was no full-throttle tour to put The Highwomen out front as an entity on a national tour. Every member of the group had surging solo careers, their own tour dates to consider, and many artists leaving their calling cards for their writing and producing talents.

Everything changes in time, and neither the supergroup nor the people behind the growing statistics of sadness amid the coronavirus crisis could imagine how different life could become in less than eight months.

The song and video for "Crowded Table" were recorded last year in Nashville, but now seen lifetimes away as The Highwomen reflect on the song and its meaning with self-quarantined eyes.

The Highwomen cry a few fresh tears for 'Crowded Table'

It was the perfect nod to Anthony Mason and "CBS This Morning" to be the exclusive "first" interview for the new video release. Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, and Natalie Hemby didn't even try to hold back the emotion in seeing the authentic, family feel, from the studio recording, as if it was the first viewing.

"It made me tear up, I'm not gonna lie," admitted Natalie Hemby after seeing and feeling the kinship of making the music again.

"I want to be with my buddies again-- music is about being together," added the sentimental member of The Highwomen.

While no one could ascertain the full impact of the current viral plague, Brandi Carlile gushes that "everybody wants somebody to come to the table with," beaming a smile underneath her orange striped beanie.

Everyone in The Highwomen contingent giggled in agreement with Maren Morris when she declared that "I will never again complain about how far it is to a show, an early flight to a show, how long it is, none of that! I'm just so excited to play music again."

Of course, Morris nor any of her bandmates know what playing music live will resemble post-pandemic, but The Highwomen are sorry soaring with excitement at just the possibility.

Motherhood is part of The Highwomen experience for Maren Morris

Anthony Mason recalled his last visit, in person, with Maren Morris just before she played the gigantic Houston Rodeo in March. The three-time Grammy winner from Arlington, TX understands how the tonic of cattle and Country Music always go together, even when her songs trod into pop territory.

Only days after the performance, baby boy Hayes Andrew Hurd, with her husband Ryan Hurd, greeted the world. "Having this baby has been the most beautiful distraction from the outside world," Maren insists, not to mention making the cloistered indoor world a much more joyful one, too.

The singer-songwriter has enjoyed how "I feel very cocooned with my husband and this baby, "describing how her son has been a miracle in these strange days.

She has already noted in his baby book that he had no traveling or interpersonal adventures in his first month of life, and how he may wonder, "What the h@@@? In his later years. Morris already had plans to be a working mom, bringing her baby on the road. Hayes will have quadruple the arms to hold him once The Highwomen have concert dates again.

Giving through the hard times is life for The Highwomen

When asked if any of the already established and lauded talents in The Highwomen have dared to envision what playing again in this period of history looks like, each is unsure.

Morris laments that it is very hurtful for any artist to be called "nonessential," particularly through days when music is all that pulls many souls through to feel any ray of light.

"My band are on salary, and we're paying them out-of-pocket," Brandi Carlile says. Maren Morris is also doing the same. "We're family," Carlile continues. "They've got kids and families. "When those dry up," she says, referring to personal funds, "we'll figure something out."

Natalie Hemby perhaps put it best in declaring that "Hope is a dangerous thing, but it's a wonderful thing. The world will want to hear live music again."

Every human soul yearns for a place at the table, a warm fire, and a "hand to hold when you want to let go." The Highwomen extend an open invitation to their "Crowded Table" where songs and solace flow.