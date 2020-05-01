"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4 has been among the most-watched seasons of the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The show, which airs every Sunday night on TLC, has intrigued viewers with its never-ending drama. Ed Brown, popularly known as Big Ed, and Rosemarie Vega have provided fans with new talking points each week.

Rose's video hinted that it's over between '90 Day Fiance' couple

Last month, Rosemarie posted a video on Instagram accusing Big Ed of using her, reports In Touch Weekly. The reality star has since deleted the video in which she ranted that the San Diego resident did not love her, but instead, Big Ed had used their relationship to become famous.

The Philippines native felt the need to come out and defend herself after a controversial scene from last Sunday’s episode. In the scene, Big Ed gave Rosemarie a toothbrush and some mouthwash and told her that he had bought them as gifts because her “breath wasn’t pretty.” The scene was just the latest case of Big Ed openly humiliating his girlfriend. Earlier in the season, the 54-year-old had asked his girlfriend to take an STD test after she refused to tell him about her past boyfriends.

So Rose finally spoke out about Big Ed and I know tlc production or big Ed are happy about this.. listen to what she had to say 🥴 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/pxYMcQVTHG — problem (@mochamimi_) April 25, 2020

Big Ed and Rose's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

Initially, the "90 Day Fiance" star was a fan favorite as viewers fell in love with his charm and easygoing personality. However, as the show progressed, Big Ed’s relationship with Rosemarie made fans turn on the San Diego resident.

One of the criticisms that 54-year-old Big Ed has received is that he does not respect his 23-year-old girlfriend. The couple has a 31-year age difference, and some viewers have accused Big Ed of only using Rosemarie for her body. Some fans have expressed their optimism that the couple will break up before the season, and their prediction could soon come true.

Big Ed's claim on Rose

Big Ed has also accused Rosemarie of using him as a “meal ticket,” and that she only loves him for his money.

However, the 23-year-old reality star seems to have had enough of the allegations and is fighting back. After Rosemarie publicly attacked Big Ed, fans speculated that the couple would break up before the end of the season. However, the couple has not yet confirmed the rumors that they have split up. In a recent interview, Big Ed did not confirm whether he was still dating Rosemarie, although he said that he was happy with his life. Next Sunday’s episode will offer more insight into the couple’s fate. In a preview to the episode, Big Ed reveals that Rosemarie abandoned him after learning about his vasectomy, reports People.

The 23-year-old left the hotel without leaving a message for her boyfriend and had not responded to Big Ed’s messages and voice calls. From the teaser video, it appears that the couple’s relationship could be on its last legs.