Things are going downhill fast between Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme. The "90 Day Fiance" cast members are reportedly on the outs after his controversial interview went viral, last week. For her part, Lisa has not fully addressed the controversy. Instead, she posted a video of the two of them together, on Instagram, almost mocking him. For the caption, she just simply wrote “SojaBoy” with two emojis.

The video is a loop of a recording of Lisa and Usman dancing together on "Before the 90 Days." The song “Macarena” plays from the start to the end of the clip.

The post earned a polarizing response from their fans. Some thought that the video was cute. However, a few also thought that she should not have posted the clip instead. An Instagram user commented on the post, "LMAO, like he really likes you. Wake up @baby_girl_lisa_2020. Stop being so foolish." Lisa replied, b*tch why you here go back to my stalker page @lisawishshewasme.

Usman Umar accuses Lisa Hamme of being manipulative

The controversy between Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme started when he was interviewed for a podcast.

The "90 Day Fiance" star said several things that fans thought were attacks on his partner. One of the things that raised eyebrows among fans was when he said that Lisa was manipulative during their relationship. He revealed that Lisa allegedly threatened him that she will commit suicide if he leaves her.

He also expressed his plans to marry more than one woman. As a Muslim man, Islamic law allows him to marry as much as four wives.

However, a lot of people thought that he is only marrying other people because Lisa might not give him a child. Others also question if he is financially capable of supporting more than one wife.

Usman, Lisa on recent '90 Day Fiance' episodes

Meanwhile, Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme were recently triumphant in Sunday’s "90 Day Fiance" episode. This was after they finally got the blessing from Usman’s mother.

Usman himself begged for his mother to give them her approval. He told her about his dreams of going to America and becoming a popular celebrity there. He also promised that he will still come back to visit her once in a while. Her mother hesitated because of their massive age difference and tense race relations in America. But she gave them her blessing in the end.

It can be recalled that Lisa did everything she can to make a good impression on Usman’s mother. She brought a goat to their family home to offer as a gift to his mother. She also wore a traditional Nigerian dress as a way to show her respect for their traditions.

However, his mother walked out once they started talking about moving to America. Apparently, she disapproved of the relationship ever since discovering that they only met online. Watch the next developments in the relationship between Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme on "90 Day Fiance." The next "Before the 90 Days" episode will air on Sunday, May 03.