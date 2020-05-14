"90 Day Fiance" star Lisa Hamme, and Usman, her Nigerian boyfriend, have thrilled fans throughout the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." The couple had been dating online for a while before Lisa traveled to Nigeria to meet Usman in person. While their relationship has had its troubles, the couple has weathered the storms and they could get married in the upcoming episodes of the show. In a recent interview, Lisa revealed that she is willing to appear on more "90 Day Fiance" spinoffs with Usman.

Lisa and Usman again on '90 Day Fiance'

The 52-year-old American reality star said that she plans to appear on TLC’s spinoff show, "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way." If the couple makes it on the show, Lisa would have to move to Nigeria and live with Usman.

Lisa said that she was willing to make the sacrifice of leaving the United States to be with her husband. However, she admitted that the most challenging aspect of living in Nigeria would be adjusting to poor living conditions. At different times this season, Lisa has expressed her disappointment in the living situation in the country. She refused to move into Usman’s house and share it with his roommates. Instead, she opted to say in a hotel during her time in Nigeria. A more permanent move to the country would force her to get used to the living conditions.

Lisa narrated that in addition to the living conditions, she would also have to endure the hot and humid climate in Nigeria. However, Lisa is willing to overcome all the obstacles in her way to be with the man she loves.

The American reality star is already popular in Nigeria due to a song that her boyfriend dedicated to her. Usman is a hip-hop artist, and he made a song about Lisa titled “baby girl Lisa.” Lisa has expressed her delight at the song and has even adopted it in her social media handles. A move to Nigeria would only enhance her popularity.

Usman and Lisa's relationship

It would also be interesting to see how she would handle the cultural shock of living with Usman on a more permanent basis. This season, the couple has clashed over who should have more control in their relationship. Usman has insisted that as the man, he should make all the decisions, but baby girl Lisa has disagreed with his approach.

The 52-year-old has also argued with Usman over his music career. While the Nigerian reality star has insisted that his female fans are good for his career, Lisa has accused them of wanting to steal her man. If the couple is featured on "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," fans would be keen to see how they would handle the different challenges that would come their way. Let us know what you think about Lisa and Usman's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance.