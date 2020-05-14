Former "90 Day Fiancé" star, Jorge Nava, regained his freedom this month after he completed his prison sentence. Jorge was jailed in 2018 for possession of marijuana. However, the reality star’s time in prison has transformed his appearance. Jorge looks leaner and stronger than before he went to prison, and fans are eager to find out about his experience. After his release, Jorge took to Instagram to interact with his fans in a live video chat session. A lot of fans requested Jorge to appear again on "90 Day Fiance's" new season.

Jorge Nava out of prison

The 31-year-old revealed that after getting out of prison, the first thing he did was have breakfast at a restaurant and order from a menu.

Jorge said that having his freedom back was a crazy experience. The reality star also encouraged his followers to stay safe and protect themselves from the coronavirus. Fans were thrilled by his new look, and they congratulated him for his release and wished him well as he embarked on his life after prison. Some fans also hoped that he would be back on television in the future as a cast member on "90 Day Fiancé."

Jorge has admitted that he hasn’t figured out what he will do now that he is out of prison. However, the American reality star hopes that he can get back on television in the future. For now, the California native cannot leave the state of Arizona because he is waiting for approval from the parole board.

However, once he establishes a daily routine, Jorge is planning on starting a YouTube channel to give fans some workout tips. He also appeared on "90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine," and there is hope that he will be back on the franchise in future seasons.

Jorge Nava's plans

For now, Jorge told fans that he is looking forward to hitting the gym and working on his body.

The 31-year-old joked that he wants to resemble the famous movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Fans are happy for Jorge and hope that he can find love soon after he finalizes his divorce with Anfisa Nava. The couple appeared together on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance," and their relationship was intriguing to the show’s viewers.

After initially failing to get along, the couple ended up getting married by the end of the show. However, after Jorge’s imprisonment, Anfisa seems to have moved on, and they could finalize their divorce in the coming months.

After his release, Jorge confirmed that he would end his relationship with Anfisa. He had initially insisted that he would try and save his marriage, but while he was in prison, rumors started to circulate that Anfisa was seeing someone else. The Russian reality star eventually posted pictures of her new boyfriend, and it became clear that she would not wait for Jorge to complete his prison sentence. Stay tuned for more "90 Day Fiance."