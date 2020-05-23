Lisa Hamme, and her boyfriend, Usman, have entertained fans during the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." For Lisa, her brash personality has sometimes rubbed viewers the wrong way, and she has clashed with Usman over control in their relationship. Lisa has also been jealous of Usman’s interactions with other women, which has made the Nigerian reality star to accuse her of ruining his music career. Even though she has expressed her dismay at the thought of her husband marrying another woman, Lisa recently admitted that she may eventually allow Usman to marry another woman in the future.

Usman and Lisa's relationship

The 51-year-old reality star appeared on The Domenick Nati Show, and she made some interesting revelations about her relationship with Usman. Lisa started the interview by denying the rumors that she was pregnant, but she admitted that they would try to conceive in the future. However, since it may be difficult for her to have a child at her age, Lisa said that she is willing to let Usman marry another wife. However, the Nigerian reality star would have to pay all of Lisa’s bills if he wants her to agree to a polygamous marriage.

Even though she acknowledged that Usman’s religion allows him to marry up to four wives, Lisa declared that as the first wife, she would hold the highest rank in the polygamous arrangement.

Usman would be obligated to satisfy her every need before he took on a second or third wife. Lisa also added that although she was not looking forward to such an arrangement, she knew that it was a possibility when they first started dating. It would be interesting to see how Lisa would handle being in a polygamous relationship, given how frequently she has clashed with Usman over his interaction with other women.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Lisa forced Usman

At the beginning of the season, Lisa forced Usman to edit out a model from the music video he had shot for the song ‘baby girl Lisa.’ Lisa argued that since the song was about her, Usman did not have to feature another woman in the video. After he edited out the video vixen, some of Usman’s friends accused Lisa of trying to sabotage his music career.

The video also received criticism from fans since it was not as flashy as other music videos in the Nigerian music industry.

Usman has struggled to contain Lisa’s jealousy, and many fans think that he will have a hard time convincing Lisa to agree to a polygamous marriage. The couple could appear in future seasons of "90 Day Fiance," and fans will find out if Lisa can have a baby with Usman or if she will have to agree to a polygamous union. Let us know what you think about Usman and Lisa's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."