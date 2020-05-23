Despite facing ridicule from many fans throughout the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," David Murphey may soon have the last laugh. The 60-year-old reality star finally met Lana, his Ukrainian girlfriend, in last Sunday’s episode. Many viewers had urged the American reality star to give up after his previous attempts to meet Lana in person fell through. However, David did not give up, and after finally seeing his girlfriend in person, he is ready to take their relationship to the next level.

David and Lana's marriage

In a recently released video clip showing scenes from the next episode, David told producers that he wanted to ask Lana to marry him.

The couple appeared to be having a good time, and they even took several pictures together during their stroll through the city. David admitted that things have been good since he met Lana, and it could be just a matter of time before things get serious between them. He revealed that he was planning to take Lana out for dinner at a romantic restaurant and bring up the subject of a possible engagement. The 60-year-old said that he was determined to propose to Lana, and he would try to do it before he left the country.

David and Lana met in person for the first time in last Sunday’s episode, a twist that shocked many viewers. A majority of fans had concluded that Lana was a catfish. Nonetheless, David always held out hope that he would meet her, and after producers tracked Lana down in Ukraine, his dream finally came true.

David was excited to see her when they met, and he almost cried before hugging her for several minutes. However, fans made fun of the meeting, and they criticized Lana’s body language since she did not put her arms around David during their hug.

Fans happy or David

Nevertheless, fans felt relieved for David, and it will be interesting to see how long the couple’s relationship lasts.

David appears determined to marry Lana, but the two have many challenges to overcome, one of them being their language barrier. The couple has been communicating through mobile phone translation applications, which has made their conversations less intimate. However, after failing to meet Lana during his last four trips to Ukraine, David does not seem bothered by the language barrier.

During one of his trips, the 60-year-old had shopped for an engagement ring, and fans should expect him to propose in the remaining episodes of the show. Next Sunday’s episode will be an opportunity for viewers to learn more about Lana and find out if she will reciprocate David’s affection towards her. Let us know what you think about David and Lana, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned or more news and updates.