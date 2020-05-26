Lisa Hamme, and her partner, Usman, recently tied the knot on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Despite their constant squabbles, the couple managed to hold a courthouse wedding on the show. After their union became official, fans have expressed their desire to see the couple have a child. Over the past few weeks, rumors have circulated that Lisa is pregnant. However, in a recent interview, the 52-year-old reality star denied the rumors that she was already heavy with a child.

During an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Lisa said that she was not yet expectant. The American reality star revealed that she and Usman would try to get pregnant soon.

She also said that she was confident that she could bear a child for her Nigerian husband. Despite her advanced age, Lisa believes that she can still conceive. She said that Usman is willing to be patient with her and that they would consider all their options when trying to have a child together. It is worth noting that "90 Day Fiancé" fans believe that Lisa can't get pregnant considering her age.

Even though she is optimistic about her chances of getting pregnant, Lisa admitted that if she can’t have a child, she could allow Usman to marry another woman. The American reality star acknowledged that in Nigeria, Usman can marry up to four wives. However, Lisa insisted that Usman would have to agree to several conditions before he married other wives.

One of the conditions that Lisa proposed was that Usman would have to take care of all her financial needs before he took up other wives. There would also be a clear hierarchy in the polygamous relationship, and Lisa, as the first wife, would hold the highest rank among all of Usman’s wives.

It would be interesting to watch how Lisa would treat her co-wives in a polygamous marriage given her jealous attitude on the show.

The American reality star has frequently clashed with Usman over his interaction with other women. Many viewers have accused Lisa of ruining Usman’s music career due to her jealousy. Their relationship has also come under more scrutiny after Lisa admitted to calling Usman the N-word during a past argument.

"90 Day Fiancé" Fans have expressed their displeasure at Lisa’s behavior, and many have petitioned TLC to fire her from the show. In her defense, Lisa said that the word slipped during her argument with Usman, and she immediately apologized for using the racial slur. Although Usman forgave her, fans will be following the couple’s relationship keenly to see if Lisa continues to verbally abuse Usman. Viewers should also be on the lookout for news about Lisa’s attempts to get pregnant. If the couple can conceive, it seems unlikely that Lisa would allow Usman to marry other wives. Stay tuned for more "90 Day Fiance" news and updates.