The first season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" proved to be a major success. However, for Laura and Aladin Jallali, their time on the show ended bitterly after they split up and later divorced. Laura had moved to Tunisia to be with Aladin, and the two even got married in a traditional Tunisian wedding. Despite getting along in the early parts of the season, their relationship deteriorated quickly, and they fell out bitterly with each other.

Aladin and Laura's relationship

The couple’s relationship played out on social media after Laura accused Aladin of being gay and marrying her only for convenience.

Her 29-year-old husband rejected her claims and defended himself by stating that she was trying to blackmail him with false pregnancy claims. While the couple’s argument was entertaining for fans, the fallout from their relationship took a toll on Laura. The 51-year-old reality star moved to Ecuador after divorcing Aladin. The Canadian native is currently stuck in South America due to the coronavirus pandemic. She recently appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined" and made some interesting revelations.

Laura told fans that she is dating again. The reality star revealed that she is currently in an online relationship with a 25-year-old man from California. Tony, her new boyfriend, is a dental college student.

Even though she hasn’t met him in person, Laura said that they instantly connected when they first interacted over the Internet. Although she did not show any pictures of her new boyfriend, Laura face-timed with him, and Tony declared his love for the Canadian reality star. The 25-year-old also told Laura that he was looked forward to meeting her in person once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Although Laura did not mind Tony’s declaration that he loved her, she took issue with his nickname for her. Tony has often called her his ‘love muffin,’ a nickname that Laura does not find to be romantic. She also explained that Tony is still a little young, and he has some growing up to do before they can officially give their relationship a chance.

However, Laura is happy to move on from Aladin after a disastrous ending to their marriage. The reality star told fans that she felt that her 29-year-old ex-husband abandoned her after he found out that she did not have enough money to help him immigrate to North America.

Laura said that she was initially shocked when Aladin asked for a divorce. The sudden request confirmed her suspicions that he was only using her. On social media, many viewers congratulated Laura on her new relationship. Fans hope that Laura and her new boyfriend can appear on a future season of "90 Day Fiancé," and that this time; the 51-year-old will have a happy ending.