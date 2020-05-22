Former "90 Day Fiancé" star, Larissa Dos Santos Lima maintains a huge following on social media due to her stunning looks and cheerful nature. Even after her stint on the popular TLC show, Larissa remains popular with many fans, keeps them updated about her life, and gives her female fans beauty tips. Despite her joyful personality, Larissa recently revealed that she had been struggling with depression. Meanwhile, according to ET, TLC has confirmed that Larissa and her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, will appear on a spinoff series "Happily Ever After."

Larissa's coping with depression

The Colombian reality star posted an emotional message, on Instagram, detailing her attempts to cope with depression.

In the post, Larissa said that she has been feeling more sad and depressed than usual over the past few months. She also added that her time in the spotlight did not bring her as much joy as it did when she first got famous. The reality star told fans that she was losing hope about the future and wrote that she did not see any light at the end of this dark tunnel. She explained that although she had been taking her medication and exercising frequently, her sadness still consumed her.

It is worth noting that Larissa recently confirmed that she is diving into an explicit content website. She confirmed that she plans to open an OnlyFans account soon, reports The Sun. OnlyFans is widely known for its pornographic content.

Although she admitted that she was feeling miserable, Larissa wrapped up the post by saying that she would get through her depression. The reality star said that she had been through worse times and that she would eventually overcome her current state.

She also encouraged her fans, who may be going through a similar experience, that they too would get through the tough times. After reading the post, many fans expressed their concern for Larissa and hoped that she would get through her depression. They also shared their experiences with the reality star, with many of her followers admitting that the coronavirus pandemic has made them more depressed.

Even though she may be going through some difficult times, Larissa has expressed her excitement over featuring in the upcoming fifth season of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After." Fans will catch up with the two reality stars after they were involved in a messy divorce last year. Colt had accused Larissa of assaulting him, and he even filed a criminal divorce case against her. The couple eventually agreed to part ways with neither party paying any marital support, and they agreed not to badmouth each other in public. It will be interesting to see if the agreement holds up when the couple reunites on "90 Day Fiance." Larissa expressed her excitement over participating in another season of the popular show and recently thanked producers for giving her one more opportunity to interact with her fans.