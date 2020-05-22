The fifth season of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After" will begin on June 14th. TLC recently released a trailer for the show, and the teaser video clip left fans excited and looking forward to a dramatic season. Fans are eager to see how the six couples that will appear on the show have adjusted to married life, and for one couple, life after divorce.

The cast of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 5

Larissa and Colt could form a new trend for future seasons as TLC producers decided to feature the two on the "Happily Ever After" spinoff series despite their divorce. In the trailer for the new season, Larissa says that she had been trying to improve her sex appeal after finalizing her divorce.

The Colombian reality star is living in the United States after getting her K-1 Visa approved. However, due to her legal wrangles with Colt during their divorce, Larissa finds out that she could be deported if she gets herself into any more trouble.

Colt, on the other hand, tells producers that he has moved on from his ex-wife and that he is looking to re-invent himself into “Colt 2.0.” The American reality star reveals that he is dating again. However, in the trailer, Colt’s relationship could provide some dramatic moments after his new girlfriend storms out of what looks like a hotel room. She accuses Colt of lying to her and even throws an object at him before she leaves the room. Apart from Colt and Larissa, the currently married couples featured on the show are Elizabeth and Andrei, Tania and Sygin, Kalani and Asuelu, Paul and Karine as well as Angela and Michael.

A second wedding?

Elizabeth and Andrei are planning to hold a second wedding in Andrei’s home country, but the ceremony could end up driving a wedge between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family members. Tania and Sygin are adjusting to married life, but their issues from their time on "90 Day Fiance" could cause some friction in their new union.

Sygin is still uncomfortable with the idea of having children, and he accuses Tania of pushing him to settle down despite her admission that Sygin was not her soul mate. Another couple that will struggle with their relationship is Kalani and Asuelu.

Their conflict will mainly center on Kalani’s struggle to get along with Asuelu’s family.

Family tussles will be a common theme in the new show. From the trailer, Angela and Michael could be on a warpath after Michael’s mother suggested that Angela be more submissive towards her son. The fiery American reality star declares that she will never be a meek wife. The 51-year-old reality star also appears to be desperate in her efforts to conceive a baby for Michael. With so much drama from the trailer, the new season of "Happily Ever After" cannot start soon enough.