It's no surprise to see Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb moving from boisterous laughter to genuine tears during an interlude on their fourth-hour on “Today.” The familiar descending tissue box that became a regular fixture on the morning show set during the beloved tenure of Kathie Lee Gifford still remains very necessary when the fourth hour rolls around.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb can easily be moved to tears by any pictures of their beautiful children, and the busy working moms are also big softies for any favorite song at the moment. Instagram captures and touching TV commercials and tearjerker endings from TV Shows can also prompt instantaneous waterworks.

Jenna Bush Hager never tries to hide her emotions, and “Today” fans have always found her realness one of the reasons to tune into the morning favorite through the full week, and to the final minutes. On May 21, Jenna was deeply emotional once again, with no apologies. The co-host shared some of the most meaningful and deeply personal words about Wilson Roosevelt Jerman. Her reflections were purely from the heart and palpable to any person hearing them.

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman made Jenna Bush Hager feel at home

By any measure, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman had a remarkable life. Described by his granddaughter, Shanta Taylor Gay, as “authentic” and “a quiet but stern man,” she also related that he was “very giving,” and often affirmed that he had “a blessed life,” as she related in a CNN interview per KFOR posted May 22.

Jenna Bush Hager recalled “Mr. Jerman,” as she, her sister, and all her family called him, as being one of the people who daily made the landmark residence which changes families with every administration “feel like home.” “We loved him and he was beloved by her family, and he will be missed,” Hager added.

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman died Thursday, May 16, at age 91, from complications from coronavirus.

In a statement on behalf of the Bush family, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman’s faithful presence and gracious character were noted. “He was the first person we saw in the morning when we left the residence and each night when we returned,” the tribute resonated.

“He was the loveliest!” Jenna Bush Hager recalled, and she was not alone in her glowing remembrances of the man who kept her White House Days full of the feelings of home. The beloved butler was in a very heady company through 11 presidents, and the first families all paid heartfelt respects.

First ladies join Jenna Bush Hager in honoring Wilson Roosevelt Jerman as much more than an employee

Despite the affable tagline of “I Like Ike” through the presidential campaign of Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower, the military strategist was not always known for his kind spirit around the White House in 1957, when Wilson Roosevelt Jerman began his work as a housecleaner.

Jerman was promoted to White House butler under the Kennedy administration, largely due to the orchestration and influence of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The first lady, known for grace and class toward all, valued the “relationship” fostered by the butler between the families he served, according to another granddaughter, Jamila Garrett.

Hillary Clinton recognized the long record of service from Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, sending “warmest condolences to his loved ones.” Michelle Obama praised more than Jerman’s service for 11 presidential families.

Mrs. Obama highlighted the “kindness and care” exuded in Jerman’s daily tasks and interactions, much like Jenna Bush Hager had highlighted. The “willingness to go above and beyond for the country, and all those whose lives he touched,” as the former first lady elaborated, “is a legacy worthy of his generous spirit.” In her best-selling memoir, “Becoming,” Michelle Obama included a photo of Mr.

Jerman smiling and standing in an elevator with Barack and Michelle Obama.

Warmth and kindness come with the character for Jenna Bush Hager

This morning's expression of genuine kindness is hardly new for Jenna Bush Hager. She recalled the loss of another White House butler who passed shortly after her father, George W. Bush, left office. She and her sister, Barbara, always knew him as “Smiley,” even though they sensed it wasn't the staff member's name.

At the funeral service, Jenna Bush Hager recalls an assurance from Michelle Obama, who was also in attendance. “I know what you mean now,” Mrs. Obama confirmed. Before the Bush family left the White House during the transition of administrations, Jenna counseled that the incoming first family “get to know these people, because they will be your family.” It's quite transparent that the advice was taken.

The Bush daughters took their share of unfair media heat and teasing for being wild young women in their day, which was hardly true. Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, have always appreciated how their bond as sisters has seen them through countless difficulties in life. As a parting gift, the older sisters left words of wisdom for the much younger Malia and Sasha Obama, including some secret, fun spaces in the White House. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman probably never told a soul if the first daughters were hiding.

Over eight years later, the “Sisters First” co-authors wrote another letter to the Obama sisters, reflecting on their journey as first daughters and beyond. The magnanimous gesture only grows greater in kindness after considering that the current administration will not host President Obama at the unveiling of his official portrait in the White House.

Decorum and decency seem to have been all but obliterated in 3 1/2 years.

How reassuring it is to know that the real people behind the scenes of notable leaders and morning TV anchors matter to those, such as Jenna Bush Hager and others in the first family line. Kindness doesn't have its expiration date simultaneous with the last official duty.