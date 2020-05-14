Annie Suwan and her husband, David Toborowsky, are one of the many success stories from the "90 Day Fiance" franchise. The couple also features on the spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk," and their chemistry and humor have endeared them to many fans. Fans have expressed their admiration for the couple, and recently, they were left drooling over Annie after she posted a picture of herself in a beautiful outfit on Instagram.

Annie's post

In the post, Annie wore a dark blue top with some multi-colored pants. She also had a small maroon handbag, and she topped the look with two bracelets on her right hand.

The reality star captioned the picture by writing, “Beautiful in Arizona, hope you guys have a beautiful night.” Annie’s outfit impressed fans, and they praised her for her impeccable fashion sense.

In the comment section, her followers gushed over how cute Annie looked in the outfit, with many asking her where she had bought such a beautiful outfit. In one of the comments, a fan asked her where she had gotten her pants.“I love and want those pants! Who makes them?” Another fan could not help but adore Annie’s look. “Look at you being all cute. Those pants are amazing.” After the overwhelming reaction from fans, Annie finally revealed that she had bought the outfit in Thailand.

David and Annie on '90 Day Fiance'

Annie and David are among the most popular cast members on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." The couple’s popularity skyrocketed recently after Annie decided to make masks for her friends during the coronavirus pandemic. The reality star also delivered some masks to frontline health workers, a gestured that warmed many fan’s hearts.

Annie and David have also mentored several other couples who have appeared on the 90-Day Fiancé franchise.

On a recent episode of Pillow Talk, Annie and David revealed that they had driven around their neighborhood delivering toilet paper to their neighbors during the lockdown. The couple’s sense of humor has made them a success story on "90 Day Fiancé." However, when they first appeared on the show, fans were skeptical about their relationship.

Their 24-year age difference made their relationship seem awkward, not to mention David’s drinking, and his history of infidelity in his previous relationships. However, David and Annie overcame the obstacles in their relationship. In a recent interview, David reflected on how his financial and marital problems made him travel to Thailand where he eventually met the love of his life. The 51-year-old narrated that he was sitting at a bar when he heard Annie singing. After she was finished, he approached her and offered to buy her a drink. David revealed that they hit it off immediately, and that was when he knew that he was going to marry her.