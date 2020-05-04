"90 Day Fiancé" break out star Ed “Big Ed” Brown could be in for a huge disappointment as the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" concludes over the next few weeks. The American had traveled to the Philippines to be with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Rosemarie. Despite their 31-year age difference, the couple tried to get along, and for most of the season, they succeeded. However, last Sunday’s episode on TLC could prove to be a defining moment for the couple’s relationship.

Big Ed knew that having children was a priority for Rose. He withheld telling her the truth to get her in bed. Absolute scumbag with an inexplicable ego. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UyQFTlO6a2 — Queenoftheflies (@Inthe_Ivy) May 4, 2020

Rose left Big Ed

After searching for his girlfriend all over the hotel, Big Ed tells producers that Rosemarie could be reconsidering their relationship. The 54-year-old hopes that his girlfriend can get over the fact that they will not have kids in the future and insists that he is willing to spend the rest of his life with her.

Rose is too good for Big Ed. He don't deserve her. Time for him to go back to banging hookers. #90dayfiance #90DaysFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/9mdYobGM0q — Miss Kosis (@KosisMiss) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, "90 Day Fiance" fans accused Big Ed of using Rose as a sex slave. After the latest episode where Ed told Rosemarie that he wanted to have a vasectomy, fans slammed the American. He recently consulted one of his friends who advised him to come clean with his girlfriend if he wanted to propose to her.

Big Ed finally mustered up the courage to tell Rosemarie that he intended to have a vasectomy.

The 23-year-old was not pleased with Big Ed’s planned operation, and she was angry because he had not been honest with her from the beginning. When Rosemarie told him that she was willing to give him time to reconsider his decision, Big Ed insisted that his resolution to get a vasectomy was final. Before the whole drama, Rose released the video and she said that Ed gave her nothing apart from bra and panty.

Big Ed and Rose on '90 Day Fiance'

On the April 26th episode of the show, the couple cleared up several misunderstandings and appeared to be on their way to a long-term relationship. Big Ed confronted Rosemarie about her sister’s attempt to get money from him. The Filipino reality star acknowledged that her sister was having a rough time financially but denied being involved in a scheme to extort him. Big Ed believed her, and after the couple put the issue to bed, Rosemarie revealed that she wanted to marry him and have two children. Her confession caught Big Ed by surprise.

Rosemarie is an absolute QUEEN, and her telling Big Ed off has been the pinnacle of this season. I am so proud of her for sticking up for herself and not letting him pull the wool over her eyes. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/wf7d9laVYs — Rach 🌙💎✨ (@winterfallrose) May 4, 2020

However, in a preview clip released by TLC which contained a scene from this Sunday’s episode, Big Ed could regret his stubborn stance over his vasectomy.

The San Diego resident wakes up alone in the couple’s hotel room and reveals that Rosemarie abandoned him in the hotel. The 23-year-old does not leave a message for him at the reception, and Big Ed says that she is also not responding to her calls.

Big Ed you are a liar! You have done nothing but manipulate her! You want to control Rose and use her as your sex slave! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/QzpCuxUMAe — Denise (@loveswinter) May 4, 2020

