With the coronavirus negatively impacting the 2020 sports calendar, college football fans are still holding on to hope that the season will start on time. Teams have skipped spring training due to the virus, and the NCAA is still trying to come up with solutions to the challenges posed by the global pandemic. Even though preparations for this season are yet to begin, college football teams have still had a busy couple of months as they have ramped up their recruiting and have focused on adding talent to their rosters in 2021.

For Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost has emphasized the need to be ahead of the other teams in the recruiting cycle, and this week, he made a call to a Husker’s target to extend a scholarship offer.

Heinrich Haarberg, a top target

The Huskers have been monitoring Kearney Catholic High School quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, and on Monday, Coach Frost made the team's interest in Haarberg official. The 6-foot-5 185-pound quarterback threw for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. The Huskers’ interest in Haarberg is somewhat surprising since they have not recruited a Nebraska native at quarterback since 2011.

That could be one of the reasons why Coach Frost was personally involved in recruiting Haarberg since he also played at a local high school in Nebraska before having a successful stint as the Huskers’ quarterback.

Scott Frost's involvement

Since taking over the head-coaching job in Nebraska, Coach Frost has favored dual-threat quarterbacks to run his offense, and Haarberg has the athletic ability to execute the team’s game plan.

The young prospect is efficient as a pocket passer, but he can also extend plays and find his receivers while on the run. Frost's chances of landing Haarberg as his quarterback for the 2021 class are high since he successfully recruited Justin Herbert when he was the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Haarberg looks up to Herbert and has admitted to modeling his game around him. Herbart was the sixth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, and Haarberg could choose to play for Nebraska and hope that Coach Frost can develop him into an NFL prospect.

Apart from Nebraska, Haarberg also has offers from Boston College, Harvard, Buffalo, and Central Michigan. He plans to visit all of his potential destinations in June if the NCAA allows teams to host prospects on their campuses. The young prospect hopes that he will be done with the recruiting process before the summer, but that will all depend on how soon things can get back to normal for college football teams. Apart from Haarberg, the Huskers have also offered Riley Leonard, a quarterback prospect from Fairhope Alabama, as they seek to add depth to their quarterback room through next year’s recruiting class.