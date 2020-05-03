Many "90 Day Fiancé" stars, past and present are often active on social media as they share their day-to-day experiences with their fans. While most of the reaction is often positive, the reality stars can sometimes find themselves having to defend what they thought was an innocent post. "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" star Deavan Clegg recently received criticism after she posted a video of her son on Instagram.

Deavan slammed by '90 Day Fiance' fans

In the video, Deavan was wearing a black mask to protect herself from the coronavirus, but her son, Taeyang Lee, had no mask to protect himself, reports InTouch Weekly.

Even though she was alone with her son in the video, some fans were not comfortable with the fact that Deavan had failed to safeguard her son by covering his face with a mask. In the comments section, several fans accused Deavan of failing in her duty as a mother and exposing her son to the coronavirus. The reality star noticed the fan’s comments and did not hesitate to defend her actions.

Deavan's response on the controversy

Deavan addressed the fan’s criticism by saying that she had posted the video in good faith and had not expected to receive such huge backlash over what she thought was a good-natured video.

The reality star revealed that although her son did not have a mask on in the video, she had taken every recommended step to protect her children. She informed fans that she had bought a baby mask for her son but had taken it off to film the video. Deavan also said that the coronavirus situation in Korea was under control and that the country had made great steps to fight the virus compared to countries like the United States.

Even as she defended herself, Deavan called out some of the fans on her page for always finding something negative in all her posts.

Deavan not happy with fans' behavior

As she concluded her explanation, Deavan said that she did not appreciate some fans for trying to bring her down and shaming her parenting skills. She told her critical fans that they were free to unfollow her Instagram page. After her post, many fans congratulated her for standing up for herself.

Deavan and Jihoon will make a second appearance on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The couple was featured on the show, last year, and got married in the final episode. Fans will get a chance to see how Deavan is adjusting to life in Korea with Jihoon, and whether the couple will be able to overcome their cultural differences. The second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" will premiere in June on TLC. Let us know what you think about Deavan, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."