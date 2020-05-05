Things are heating up, on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," with more couples finding it harder to get along. In last Sunday’s episode, Ash and Avery got into an intense disagreement after Ash’s relationship seminar turned out to be a disaster. During the coaching session, the 38-year-old had a difficult time explaining his views, about relationships, to the women in the audience, reports ET. His stance that women needed men because they could not provide for themselves did not go down well with the ladies listening to him.

Several of them challenged his views, telling him that the modern woman was capable of providing for herself.

Ash and Avery on '90 Day Fiance'

With Ash struggling to get through to the women in the audience, his girlfriend watched silently and after the seminar was over, they went home. However, the couple squabbled over Ash’s views, with Avery challenging her boyfriend over his remarks. The 32-year-old felt that his views about relationships were backward, and she expressed doubt over whether the two of them were compatible.

Ash, on the other hand, felt that his girlfriend was not supportive of him. He admitted that the seminar had been a disaster but said tha+t he did not expect the "90 Day Fiance" star Avery to also criticize him.

The "90 Day Fiance" couple went to the beach in an attempt to smooth things over, but their argument continued, with Avery saying that she did not like how Ash had treated the women for challenging his opinions.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Ash angrily stormed away from the beach, leading to one of the producers tracking him down and asking him why he was abandoning Avery at the beach. After the confrontation, Ash went back to get Avery, but she furiously told him not to touch her. The couple did not speak much after they got back home, and their relationship seems to be taking a turn for the worst.

Avery on her relationship

Avery has admitted that she has started having doubts about their relationship.

She confessed that for the first time, she felt as if she did not know Ash as well as she thought she did and that she was “mentally done” with the relationship. On his part, Ash told producers that Avery's criticism had disappointed him. He said that he felt as if she had stripped down his manhood. The Australian reality star stated that he had planned to introduce Avery to his ex-wife and his son, but after their argument, he noted that he did not trust her enough to take such an important step. Fans will have to tune in to next week’s episode to find out if the couple will resolve their trust issues.

Let us know what you think about Ash and Avery's relationship, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more "90 Day Fiance" news and updates.