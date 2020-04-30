Former child star, Tom Felton, who is best known for his amazing portrayal of ‘Draco Malfoy’ in the viral phenomenon that was the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, is still enjoying the benefits of being in the leading cast of an incredibly successful fantasy film franchise. It was recently revealed by the Daily Mail that the English actor has started offering personalized video shout-outs to his die-hard fans for about $250 on Cameo. Cameo is a 4-year-old video service that basically allows ordinary people to interact with their favorite movie stars for a brief period of time.

Each celebrity on Cameo has the ability to set their own prices for personalized video messages.

According to a news report that was published by the Daily Mail, several of Felton's fans are furious with the actor for charging such an unreasonable price for quick video shout-outs on the Cameo app. The 32-year-old English actor boasts a massive net worth amounting to $34 million, which might be the reason why many of his fans think it is truly unnecessary for the star to be charging money for the messages.

However, it seems like the people who are perfectly fine with paying for his short videos outnumber the angry ones since he has received pretty good reviews on Cameo. He holds a 4.9-star rating on the app.

The reaction of Felton's fans to his personalized video messages

Felton's fans have gone completely crazy upon receiving personalized shout-outs from the actor. His Cameo page has been flooded with an outpouring of wonderful messages.

One fan thanked Felton for sending a well-crafted video shout-out to Chloe, saying that seeing a personalized video message from her absolute favorite Slytherin made her so happy that it cannot be expressed in words. Another Cameo user wrote that he can't thank Felton enough for the video message that he had sent to his teenage daughter who suffers from" Asperger's and social anxiety disorder." The user further added that her daughter is a big fan of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise and always turns to the wizarding world whenever she is feeling sad.

The Daily Mail story that broke the news of Felton selling pricey video shout-outs to his fans came shortly after the actor pleasured his huge Instagram fanbase by uploading a black and white shirtless picture of himself. Even though Felton's face is hidden behind a camera in the image, his fans seemed to like it so much that they instantly started praising him. One fan asked how Tom manages to look this great and begged him to not raise the bar so high for the boys. Meanwhile, another one added that as soon as Tom posted his shirtless photo, the temperature just got a lot hotter. In November of 2019, Tom posted a snapshot of himself on Instagram standing alongside a promotional picture from the first movie of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise with the caption: "Ageing is a b***h." His fans quickly guessed that the actor was hinting at the fact that he doesn't like getting older.

Rumors of Tom Felton dating ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Emma Watson

In 2019, while giving an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Felton's fellow actor Rupert Grint spilled the beans on Emma and Felton's relationship rumors. Grint clearly mentioned to ET that though there was always a feeling of resentment between Hermione and Malfoy, he strongly felt that there was a "spark"’ between Felton and Emma, who portrayed the role of ‘Hermione Granger’ in the ‘Harry Potter’ films. In 2011, Emma Watson had confessed to Seventeen that she had a huge crush on Tom during the first two installments of the franchise.

She also said that Tom knows about the fact that he was her first major crush and that the two still sometimes laugh about it as they are very close friends now.

However, in April of this year, the fans, who were hoping for a great relationship between Emma and Tom, got their dreams shattered. Yahoo News reported that Emma Watson is currently in a serious relationship with a prominent California-based businessman named Leo Alexander Robinton. Leo has even had numerous interactions with her parents. A bunch of pictures of Emma and Leo had recently surfaced on the internet. In the photos, the couple can be seen making out in West London.

Soon after photos of their romance were published online, Leo deleted all of his social media profiles in an effort to not get sucked into the Hollywood limelight.