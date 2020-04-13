Jenna Bush Hager is still holding down her home fort and remotely joining in with Hoda Kotb on “Today.” Like every other broadcast and film production, the concern for safety during the siege of the coronavirus dictates that safety must come first. For the two fourth-hour co-hosts, it means that Hoda Kotb has been in an isolated studio, while Jenna Bush Hager has been managing her on-screen duties, homeschooling, and being a mom from home.

Just like millions of other families, Hoda and Jenna have had to rethink special occasions like birthdays and family get-togethers.

Still, holidays like Easter and birthdays have tremendous significance to most kids, in very different ways than for their parents. Jenna Bush Hager discovered more about herself when she planned one special surprise for her oldest daughter, Mila’s (Margaret Laura) seventh birthday, and Hoda things sweet and simple, too. Kotb’s youngest daughter, Hope, celebrated her first birthday with one special cyber guest.

The birthday festivities and scaled-down Easter fun brought a fresh perspective for both doting moms, as they related to “Today” for April 13.

Doing less can mean a lot more love.

Mommy Jenna Bush Hager found out that Mila doesn't prefer the limelight

A seventh birthday is usually one that most children remember, and in addition to the unprecedented time of self quarantining, Mila made it clear to her mother that one particular “surprise” would stay in her memory-- and not in a good way. Mila has no inherited affinity for the camera cues from TV Shows, like mommy.

Jenna Bush Hager described how friends and neighbors organized a car parade outside the Hager family home. Horns were honking, and loving signs were created with birthday wishes. “I wept,” Jenna confessed. “I don't like being the center of attention. I love a party,” Jenna continued. Mila had a different response entirely. “Mom, why did you do this to me? questioned the birthday girl. “I am humiliated.” (“Today” fans are not surprised to hear such a level of vocabulary from the avid reader and child of a teacher.)

“Next time, don't surprise me, Mila pleaded.

“Our kids tell us things all the time,” reminded Hager, who realized that the showy attention probably meant more to her than to Mila.

It was a different Easter for Jenna Bush Hager and her family

Mila did notice that Easter was very different for her family this year but her parents put it all in perspective. Jenna Bush Hager shared a family photo on her social media, with everybody in bright fancy colors and beaming smiles.

Mila observed that “we are watching church instead of going,” and the typical visits with “Mimi and Bumpy” (her grandparents) were missing.

Jenna Bush Hager reflected from the family table how the meaning of the day had not been lost.

Each family member spoke of being “grateful.” Hager's words expressed thanks for a still “beautiful world and a God that loves us so much.”

Mila was delighted just to have the remembrance and two birthday gifts sent from her grandparents, and she topped off Easter Sunday in the perfect way, saying that “This is the best Easter because baby Hal is here.” Mila and younger sister, Poppy’s baby brother, Hal, was born last August.

Haley Joy and Hoda give Jenna Bush Hager the scoop on baby Hope’s first birthday

There was also a birthday bash at Hoda Kotb’s place, shared with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman and oldest adopted daughter, Haley Joy.

Baby sister, Hope Catherine, arrived into the warm, waiting arms of her family just a year ago. “

Today” fans will recall that “Hoda & Jenna” had just launched with Jenna Bush Hager sitting beside the “Today” co-anchor when the news came that Hope was born. Hoda took an extended maternity leave to savor every moment with her expanded family. Jenna worked on-air right up until the day of Hal’s delivery, so the two ladies didn't sit side-by-side again until November 11 of 2019.

In January this year, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced the launch of their live audience show “Hoda & Jenna & Friends.” Jenna exhibited tremendous joy as she helped to fulfill one of Hoda’s dearest dreams-- to meet Oprah Winfrey on the show’s first-ever Friday.

The occasion seems like a lifetime ago, but thank goodness, the joys of home and family still keeps the moms grounded and thankful.

Hoda and Haley Joy baked a cake together for Hope, and the whole family tuned in on Zoom The hilarity of being a family of “control freaks” as Kotb described, only escalated the fun. Her sister chimed in from Dubai, and of course, her mom was there, too, trying to contend with cyber technology. Laughter and singing were not optional.

Jenna Bush Hager asked that Hoda share the words from her dear friend, Karen, who spoke that “Hope blooms this Easter,” remembering the birthday and the higher meaning of the day.

Karen's husband has a birthday today but has already passed. The unplanned juxtaposition of loss and joy through this period brought Kotb to an emotional pause.

Hager watched the performance of Andrea Bocelli's “Amazing Grace” with her hubby, Hank. She recalled how her youngest daughter, Poppy, could sing every word since it was her grandfather’s favorite song.

Haley Joy had happy news telling Jenna about an unexpected cyber birthday greeting for Hope from Elmo, between lots of giggles. It was Hoda’s driver, Eddie, who brought a birthday gesture of kindness that “I will remember for the rest of my life,” in her own words.

Eddie wore a cookie monster costume and flashed his Elmo T-shirt as he drew hearts and happy birthday wishes on the sidewalk. Smiles and simple kindness are the gifts with the greatest meaning through this present trauma, and they touch grown-ups just as much as little girls with birthdays.

Becoming shut-in has made life different for Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, and the rest of the people on the planet, but not every lesson in quiet, real caring has been so hard.