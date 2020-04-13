"90 Day Fiance" star David Toborowsky recently commented on Ed. Big Ed is widely popular among the fans for his antics. However, Ed's recent activities have disgusted the viewers. But apart from fans, David Toborowsky also thinks that Big Ed freaks out sometimes. While talking to Us Weekly, David admitted that he liked Big Ed, as a person, even though sometimes he gets creepy. This came after Big Ed’s latest weird request of his girlfriend.

The 54-year-old had recently asked his fiancé, Rosemarie, to shave her legs.

Once the media got wind of what Ed said, they were left in deep awe. David Toborowsky claimed that maybe Ed Brown’s behavior was due to not being a newbie to dating. According to US Weekly, David said, “Sometimes he says things that will creep me out, but I think it’s just because he’s uncomfortable because he’s not used to dating.”

Big Ed getting popular on '90 Day Fiance' for wrong reasons

Big Ed and Rosemarie recently formed interesting headlines as far as "90 Day Fiancé" is concerned. Ed Brown asked his fiancé not only to shave her legs but also to take an STD test.

All these requests from the 54-year-old came with reasons he deemed good. The STD test was because he was not given a comprehensive breakdown of Rose’s past. He only dropped the subject after she opened up about her past. Regarding shaving her legs, Rose did not hesitate to take that controversial shave but, she also forced Big Ed to shave his beard, which he did.

Those are some of the weird requests from Ed Brown to his fiancé that have really gotten fans talking.

But the star does not feel moved at all. Even after admitting having asked his fiancé to shave her legs, Ed did not feel embarrassed at all. He quickly shut down those who seemed bothered and upset by what he did. Funny enough, his daughter Tiffany did not seem to agree with what his dad did. In fact, she told him that it was normal for people to have leg hair.

Annie and David on other '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' stars

Annie and David also talked about other cast members on "Before the 90 Days." About Azan Tefou and Nicole Nafziger’s relationship, David stated that it was on the verge of coming to an abrupt end. The reason was Azan Tefou. Despite living with his fiancé’, Nicole Nafziger, there were allegations that perhaps he was married with three children. According to David, maybe it was high time Nicole found someone else to love if indeed her fiancé was a married man.

David further shared his take on Ashley Martson and Jay Smith. On the two, he wished them the best of luck and happiness in their relationship.

He added that if they managed to sustain their relationship past the coronavirus pandemic, then better days are yet to come. Let us know what you think about Big Ed, put your comments in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."