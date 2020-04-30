Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting closer to sign Xavier Nwankpa for their 2022 class. The Iowa-based safety recently spoke out about his favorable view of the Huskers. According to Nwankpa, there are three factors that he is considering for the team he will call home. He listed the coaching staff, academics, and culture as among these factors.

He said that Nebraska stands out among the rest when talking about culture. He praised the team’s drive to win, acknowledging that the Huskers are slowly rebuilding their strength as a group.

Xavier Nwankpa has been in contact with the Huskers since last year when the team made an offer to him. He already visited the Lincoln campus in 2019 during the team’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He hinted that he might come back to Nebraska for an official visit later this year.

What will Xavier Nwankpa bring?

247Sports ranks Xavier Nwankpa as the no. 2 recruits from Iowa for the 2022 class. In the same class, he is also the no. 8 safety prospect and no—123 overall player. Nwankpa is slowly getting the attention of college football programs all over the country.

Right now, he has eight scholarship offers to choose from. Nwankpa would be a huge asset for the team who will get him. He is a versatile player that would do well with either safety or corner.

247Sports has not published a Crystal Ball prediction on Nwankpa as of the moment. He has been known to saying that he is open to whichever team will give him the best deal. The safety has not announced any favorites yet.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

However, it seems that he favors becoming an in-state recruit for now. This boosts the chances of Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans also have a huge chance of landing him. If the Nebraska Huskers wants to get a commitment from Xavier Nwankpa, the recruitment team should take him seriously. He could still choose the Lincoln campus if the program shows how much they want him.

Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Noah Vedral set to transfer

In other Nebraska Cornhuskers news, the team will lose another valuable player in the next season. It was just announced that quarterback Noah Vedral entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Vedral served as a reserve quarterback player to starter Adrian Martinez. Last season, he substituted for Martinez when he got injured. The backup quarterback started his college football career with the UCF Knights in 2017. He was a transferee into the Nebraska Huskers, choosing to transfer with now Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Vedral is set to transfer as a graduate student and still has two years left as a college football player.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers.