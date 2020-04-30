Ash Naeck got in trouble online, once again, after someone accused him of copying his "90 Day Fiance" speech. The reality show personality, who appears on the show with Avery Warner, reportedly ripped off his speech from a motivational speaker. On the "Before the 90 Days" episode, last Sunday, Ash delivered a speech in what was called a singles’ seminar.

According to Ash, men are good at compartmentalizing their feelings. Women, on the other hand, cannot compartmentalize their thoughts and emotions.

An Instagram account (IG: 90DayFiancetea) alleged that the speech that Ash used on the episode was directly copied. Supposedly, the original text came from an earlier speech by motivational speaker Mark Gungor. The "90 Day Fiance" star has a sizable following, on his Instagram, that relies on him for relationship advice. Because of the controversy, people are now questioning whether Ash is qualified to become a relationship coach.

Ash’s sexist singles’ seminar speech

Before the Instagram fans slammed Ash for copying his speech, he was already embroiled in a controversy because of the “singles" seminar.

According to fans of the show, the "90 Day Fiance" cast member said a lot of sexist things in his speech. After the episode aired, a lot of "Before the 90 Days" viewers felt offended at his speech. Even the participants of the seminar in question were in disbelief while listening to him.

For her part, Avery Warner confronted him on the show about the sexist content of his seminar. However, they were not able to discuss a lot because Ash chose to walk away from the conversation.

Ash Naeck stayed silent amidst the controversy. He pledged, earlier this month, to stay off social media because of the shocking intensity of the show’s fanbase. That post was published on April 19 and he has been quiet since.

His "Before the 90 Days" partner Avery Warner responded instead. According to her, the backlash will be a “teaching moment” for Ash. She also said that she trusts that Ash did not really mean what he said in the seminar.

Ash Naeck, Avery Warner reportedly not together anymore?

In other "90 Day Fiance" news, it seems that Ash Naeck and Avery Warner are no longer in a relationship. In the ensuing online exchanges during the singles’ seminar controversy, Avery hinted that they broke up. When someone pointed out that it is clear that she is still together with Ash, she implied that she is not the type to trash her ex in public. The two also refrained from interacting too much on social media, which could mean that they are not in good terms with each other. The next "Before the 90 Days" episode will air on Sunday, May 03.

A "90 Day Fiance" spinoff limited series called "Self-Quarantined" also airs on the next night.