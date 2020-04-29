The multimillion-dollar movie industry in Hollywood is at a standstill due to Coronavirus. This disease originated in the city of Wuhan in China, devastated the world with the loss of thousands of lives. It is highly contagious, and a mere human touch can lead to infection. That is why the medics advise people to maintain distance from others.

This is the "social distancing," and it has forced people to remain indoors. The net result is empty cinema halls, closed stadiums, and deserted amusement parks.

Restaurants have downed shutters while airlines have grounded flights, and employees are working from home. In short, there is emptiness all around.

Los Angeles Times mentions about Megan Fox's horror movie “Till Death.” It was a Millennium Media production, and it had plans of shooting sequences in Sofia, Bulgaria. Unfortunately, coronavirus played spoilsport. Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein is worried. He is aware of the fact that when shooting does begin, it would be in a transformed scenario compared to the pre-COVID-19 era.

The norms of health and safety would be stricter, and the new element of social distancing would come into play. It would restrict interaction between people, and there would be many masked people all around. As Greenstein puts it – “There’s a lot of uncertainty. But the thing we need to all be thinking about is being as responsible as possible.”

GHOST TOWNS: Aerial footage over Southern California shows some of Hollywood’s biggest movie studios deserted – including Sony, Fox, Paramount and Universal – with productions halted due to COVID-19 and many shuttered theaters struggling to survive. https://t.co/fFsRwey2gu pic.twitter.com/CUoqb4wOqM — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 28, 2020

The movie world wants to return to work post coronavirus

Those who are into the movie world, making a life of their own, are creative persons and hate to sit idle.

Those involved in this industry want to evolve a plan of action. They include studio executives, independent producers, unions, government agencies, and insurance specialists. They want to revive the glorious past. Entertainment companies are waiting to get the go-ahead from public health officials. All of them are desperate to get back to business. The stakes are high for the big names like Walt Disney and Warner Bros.

They have to inject more shows and films into their nascent streaming platforms.

Los Angeles Times says the significant studios have activated the mechanism. They are holding meetings with knowledgeable professionals to ascertain the future scenario in film and TV sets. In all probability, shooting might return sooner in countries where coronavirus was less active. Moreover, the production teams would need recasting to reduce the number of persons on the set at any given time. It could lead to the emergence of staggered groups. Studios are waiting for the official public health guidelines to plan for revival on the industry.

Over the last few weeks, major studios have held internal meetings to assess what film and TV sets might look like in the future. And, well, a lot may change: https://t.co/lE43m1gVQU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 28, 2020

Options for the movie industry after coronavirus blows over

According to ABC 7, right now, studios in Hollywood resemble ghost towns. The industry is engaged in preparing plans to bring life back to movie making. It could restart with small scale production where the number of people on the set would be limited. Thousands of jobs and small businesses depend on this industry, and a revival is necessary.

In view of prevalent restrictions on travel due to coronavirus, production work could be in the Los Angeles area. That could increase costs. As Paul Audley of FilmLA says - "So, we're working with our city, county partners and private landowners to develop some spaces where they can go safely." There would also be a need to restructure red carpet events, movie premieres, and awards programs.

Coronavirus has devastated the movie industry

The pandemic coronavirus paralyzed normal life and forced people into the shelter of their homes. Deaths kept mounting, and there is no known cure developed yet.

It has affected most of the countries and brought business to a standstill. The movie industry is an example. Coronavirus forced Sony, Disney, and Warner Bros to shift release dates of some Movies to 2021. Some cinemas closed its doors. One of these was Regal Cinemas that closed nationwide due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.