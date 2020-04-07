Usman Umar from, "90 Day Fiancé," was always vocal about wanting to expand his popularity outside of Nigeria. Now that he is on "90 Day Fiancé" with Lisa Hamme, people think he is only on it for international exposure. In a confessional on the latest "Before the 90 Days" episode, Umar acknowledged that he sees marrying Hamme as a ticket to America. According to him, it would be a great opportunity for him to enlarge his musical fanbase outside of his home country. However, he also thought about how difficult it has been to deal with his “Baby Girl” recently.

He is left wondering whether the career bump would be worth having to be around Hamme’s controlling attitude.

Usman Umar loves being famous

Usman Umar is not shy in saying how much he enjoys being in the spotlight. The Nigerian celebrity, known locally as SojaBoy, has gained recognition in his country for his musical career. His career plans are among the reasons why he is willing to give his relationship with Hamme a try, despite their problematic interactions. He hopes that the fans that he will gain from the show will serve as the foundation of his fanbase when he moves to America.

Once he becomes famous in America, he plans to make himself popular, internationally. It looks like he is serious about wanting to succeed as he has already released new music since the show started.

Lisa Hamme shades Umar online

Lisa Hamme recently stoked controversy when she seemingly criticized Usman Umar on social media. The "90 Day Fiancé" star’s statements fueled rumors that they have already ended their relationship.

She recently posted a screencap of Umar’s Facebook post, writing a caption that seemingly mocks him. In the Facebook post, he wrote how sorry he was for the things that he said on television. Also, he appeared to be taking jabs at the Nigerian celebrity on other posts. She made a reference to being betrayed by people she trusted. However, she did not name Umar in these posts.

Hamme, Umar on '90 Day Fiancé'

During their short time on "90 Day Fiancé" so far, Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar have gained a lot of followers. This makes them one of the most popular couples in the current season of "Before the 90 Days." Recently, Hamme and Umar had major arguments because of how controlling and insecure she is being. He finally had it with the verbal abuse he has been receiving from her over the past two years, both online and offline. After the verbal exchange, she then asked if he no longer wants to continue with their courtship.

Fans also criticized Hamme for trying to interfere with Umar’s career.

She attempted to have a model edited out of a music video because she did not like her in it. This caused Umar’s friends to confront her for possibly harming his career as a musician and an entertainer.