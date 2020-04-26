Usman Umar is not one to delve too much into the details of his relationship with Lisa Hamme. However, the "90 Day Fiance" star shed light on their partnership, describing how he felt “trapped” during the relationship. The Nigerian rapper recently appeared on Angela Lee’s Lip Service podcast to talk about his time on the show. He revealed that Lisa manipulated him into having a relationship with her.

He said that Lisa kept on hounding him, which put some pressure on him to reciprocate her feelings.

According to Umar, the huge age difference between them was a big issue, at first. The Nigerian said that he only got into a relationship with Lisa because he did not want to be blamed for her mental health struggles. Umar also explained that he never was attracted to her.

Lisa Hamme feuds with Ed Brown

Lisa Hamme made headlines after feuding with fellow "90 Day Fiance" star, Big Ed. The feud started when Ed Brown said that he was the biggest star to come out of the franchise. Lisa slammed his statement, saying that credit should go to the fans and crew instead.

Instead of settling the feud, Ed Brown chose to block Lisa on Instagram instead. Lisa got support from former cast members of the show, including Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Usman Umar rumored to be sick with COVID-19

On the other hand, news that Usman Umar has COVID-19 circulated last week. This was after he and Lisa Hamme asked their fans to pray for his health. It started when Usman said on his Instagram that he is incredibly sick.

Hamme joined in, encouraging their fans to pray for the Nigerian celebrity. However, their posts did not have enough details about Usman’s illness. This raised suspicion that Usman is suffering from COVID-19. Lisa eventually felt the need to clarify that there is no truth to the rumors. Usman also said that he is already recovering from whatever it was he was sick from.

Lisa, Usman struggle getting his mother’s blessing on '90 Day Fiance'

Meanwhile, the two "90 Day Fiance" duo might not get his mother’s blessing. Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme could face the reality of having to break up soon because of it. In the most recent "90 Day Fiance" episode, Umar thought that it would be worth trying for Lisa to go with his mom to the mosque. This was so that his mother would be able to see that Lisa really loved him. However, they still did not get a blessing from her.

The Pennsylvania-based hospice worker wore traditional attire to the meeting to impress them. She also had Usman purchase a goat to serve as their gift.

But Usman’s mother made it clear that she did not want him to marry Lisa. She has no plans of giving the blessing to his son if he will marry an older, white American woman.