"90 Day Fiance" star Big Ed, once again, expressed his doubts about the love that Rosemarie Vega has for him. The "90 Day Fiancé" star thinks that the young Filipina is only in a relationship with him for money. The California-based photographer finally realized just how hard Vega’s life is in her hometown of Caloocan City, Philippines. He saw that his fiancé and her 4-year-old son Prince slept on the floor, which horrified him.

Moreover, the special sheets he sent for him to sleep in did not arrive.

Because of this, he had to consider sleeping on the floor with the rest of Vega’s family. According to him, he has atopic dermatitis, which means he can only sleep on bedding with 1,000 thread count and above.

He also did not feel safe in Vega’s home after seeing that the roof over their building is leaking. But he could not take his fiancé to a hotel because her father did not support the idea of them being together in one room. Needless to say, Big Ed had the “worst night” of his life so far. Because of the abject poverty that he saw, he was left thinking if Vega sees him as her “meal ticket” out of her current life.

He also pondered on the possibility that she is only in a relationship with him for a visa to America.

Ed Brown requests Rosemarie Vega to shave her legs

Meanwhile, Ed Brown recently caused an uproar among "90 Day Fiancé" fans when he told Rosemarie Vega to shave her legs. He got criticized for this action because a lot of people thought he was controlling.

In a viral "Before the 90 Days" clip, Big Ed told Vega that she would be more attractive if she had less hair on her legs.

He even said that her legs look similar to his own, which were filled with hair. Vega clearly got surprised by his request because she did not expect that he would comment on her looks so harshly.

Fans of '90 Day Fiance' still angry at Big Ed

The shaving request is not the only controversy that Ed Brown has been in. The past few "90 Day Fiancé" episodes showed some questionable decisions and actions from Big Ed.

Big Ed previously asked Vega to take an STD test to make sure that she was not the type to sleep around. Vega found his request offensive and disappointing because it meant that he did not trust her.

The topic came up because Brown was getting frustrated by Vega’s hesitation in discussing her past. He wanted to know more about her previous relationships but she resisted his efforts to talk about it. Big Ed received a lot of stinging criticism online because of his STD test request. According to them, there are a lot of ways that he could have handled the whole situation better. Let us know what you think about Big Ed and Rose's relationship, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."