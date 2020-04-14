"90 Day Fiance" star Geoffrey Paschel proves, again, that he is not one to shy away from discussing his past misbehavior. The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member finally talked about a previous arrest that the show’s fans have been discussing lately. He posted a photo of himself when he was much younger, writing about his experience at being arrested for the first time. He discussed a past incident where he was taken into custody. He also said how horrible of a situation it is to be arrested when you are still a young man.

He hoped that he could shed light on his experience as a cautionary tale for people who might be on the same path. However, a number of fans were unimpressed with this story. They accused Paschel of trying to win their hearts by sharing emotional stories.

Alarming allegations against Geoffrey Paschel

Even before the premiere, of the current "90 Day Fiancé" season, there has been online chatter among fans about the Geoffrey Paschel's. According to reports, he was arrested in June 2019 for supposedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend in their home.

Because of the allegations, some fans started a petition urging TLC to remove the aspiring actor from "Before the 90 Days." They also wanted the cable network to bar him from appearing in any other show in the franchise.

Paschel tells Varya Malina about criminal past

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Paschel finally told Varya Malina about some details of his criminal past on Sunday’s "90 Day Fiancé" episode. He decided to do it during their trip to her hometown in Siberia.

Paschel and Malina were in her old elementary school when he told her about his past drug dealing. Malina was clearly shocked about what she learned – unbelieving at first.

The Russian DJ could not hide how upset she was about the details he told her. She opened up that one of her cousins died from drug abuse. This was the reason why his confession was a difficult thing to swallow for her. She then bluntly told him that if she had known about his previous drug dealing, she would not have continued with their relationship.

Paschel, however, is still optimistic that they will be able to move on and fix their relationship. He told her that he would do everything he could to earn her trust again.

Paschel, Malina become part of the mile-high club on '90 Day Fiancé'

The two "90 Day Fiancé" cast members have been incredibly naughty on their Siberia trip. They, recently, admitted that they joined the mile-high club during the airplane ride to Malina’s hometown. The two showed a short phone video of themselves crammed into an airplane bathroom during a previous "Before the 90 Days" episode. In the episode’s next scene, Paschel was already smiling like a Cheshire cat.

It was then that he confessed that they are already members of the mile-high club.