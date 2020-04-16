Since launching their "90 Day Fiancé" format, TLC has achieved a lot of success. The network enjoyed a major milestone last Sunday after last week’s episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" became the highest-rated episode in the show’s history. According to People, TLC is also the number one cable television network on Sunday nights. As the current season of "90 Day Fiancé" ends, fans will not have to wait long get to know another set of reality stars. The second season of TLC’s spinoff series, "90 Days Fiancé: The Other Way" will premiere in June.

Second 2 of '90 Days Fiancé: The Other Way'

The show follows Americans who leave their lives in the USA to be with their partners in different foreign countries. The show proved to be a huge hit last year, and the second season promises to be just as good, if not better. One of the most entertaining couples from last season will be returning for a second bite at the cherry. 61-year-old Jenny will again travel to India to try to work things out with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Sumit. The couple’s stint on the show last season was highly engaging.

Jenny had moved to India after dating Sumit online for some time, only to find out that her boyfriend was married. However, the marriage turned out to be an arranged marriage by Sumit’s family, highlighting the cultural obstacles that couples have to overcome on the show.

Sumit and Jenny returns

However, for the second season, Sumit has convinced Jenny to give him another chance after divorcing his wife.

Another couple that will be returning for a second season is Deavan and Jihoon. The two got married at the end of last season, and the show will follow Deavan as she adjusts to her new life in South Korea. The language barrier and culture shock will be a major obstacle for her as she tries to raise her kids while living with Jihoon’s parents. Four new couples will also feature in the second season, but no couple is more intriguing than Kenneth and Armando.

The two men will make history by being the first male gay couple to feature on the "90 Day Fiancé" format. However, they will be the second all sex couple to appear on "90 Day Fiancé" after the show featured Stephanie and Erika on the ongoing season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Kenneth, a 57-year-old man from Florida, will move to Mexico to be with his boyfriend, Armando. However, the couple has a huge age difference, with Armando being 31 years old. In the preview for the new season, the Mexican reality star revealed that he has not told his parents about his boyfriend because they do not approve of his sexuality.

The new season will premiere on June 1st on TLC. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."