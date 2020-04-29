"90 Day Fiance" star Lisa Hamme responded to an Instagram user who called her “crazy” and "psychotic." She warned the user that someone would snitch. According to the "90 Day Fiance" star, the Instagram user boasted about knowing her phone number.

The user also tried to threaten Lisa’s daughter. Based on the exchange between them, it looks like the Instagram user is a blogger that follows the show. The Instagram user (IG account: lisawishesshewasme) posted other information that Lisa did not like.

As a result, Lisa offered a reward to anyone who would be able to give her the identity of the Instagram user. After the exchange, the account immediately went private.

How are Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme faring on '90 Day Fiance'?

Meanwhile, Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme finally got their blessing from his mother. The "90 Day Fiance" couple had to go through a lot just for Usman’s mother to approve their relationship. In Sunday’s "Before the 90 Days" episode, Usman tried to reason with his mother, one last time, reports EOnline.

He used his dreams of going to America and having a music career to convince her. He also promised that he would still go back to Nigeria once in a while to see her.

Thankfully, Usman’s mother agreed. However, she made it clear to Usman that she still had reservations about his relationship. She also expressed her concern with regard to their massive age difference and the worsening race relations in America.

The two reality series personalities still bicker with each other regularly. This could prove to be a challenge for them if they finalize the marriage.

Usman, Lisa reportedly feuding

In related news, Lisa and Usman are reportedly arguing with each other over the future of their relationship. The argument started when Usman said that he planned to marry more than one woman. Since he is a Muslim, having as much as four wives is acceptable for him.

However, this is a conversation that Lisa is not ready to have. As most "Before the 90 Days" viewers would know, she has a long streak of jealousy. Sharing Usman with other women would be a nightmare for her.

She did say that she would only start considering the idea if Usman promised he would shoulder the finances of his other wives. According to her, she does not have any plans to share her money with anyone other than her future husband. Another source of animosity between the "90 Day Fiance" co-stars is a statement Usman recently made about Lisa. In a recent interview, he claimed that Lisa threatened to commit suicide if Usman were to ever leave her.

The York, Pennsylvania resident did not appreciate his comments. She reminded Usman and their fans that she was an independent woman. According to her, she was not the type of person who would sacrifice her life because of a man. She also shot back at Usman, telling him that he needs her more than she does him.