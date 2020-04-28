Big Ed and Rosemarie Vega are reportedly on the outs after Sunday’s "90 Day Fiance" episode. The "Before the 90 Days" cast members exchanged harsh words against each other after a confrontation. In the most recent installment of "Before the 90 Days," Big Ed brought Rosemarie to an island vacation, reports NewsWeek. The couple stayed at a posh hotel and visited an island full of monkeys. Since vacation trips are not common in Rosemarie’s life, she thoroughly enjoyed the trip.

However, things went downhill when Ed gave her a set of toothpaste and mouthwash.

He explained that he was getting bothered by her bad breath. Rosemarie got insulted by his shameless statement. She explained that she had a stomach ulcer, which explained the condition. However, Ed still said that she should clean her teeth more. Earlier in the episode, Ed also confronted Rosemarie about a message he got from her sister, Maria. According to him, Maria asked for money even though he had not even left for the Philippines yet. Rosemarie said that she had nothing to do with Maria’s message.

She also promised that she would talk to her sister when she got back to her hometown. Meanwhile, in a recent video, Rose accused Big Ed of lying. She said that Ed never gifted her anything apart from a bra and panties.

Tensions between Big Ed, Rosemarie

Things have been tense between Rosemarie Vega and Big Ed over the past weeks.

The usual reason for the arguments between the "90 Day Fiance" cast members was Ed’s controlling behavior. Big Ed got significant backlash from fans, a few weeks back, when he told Rosemarie to get an STD test. Viewers felt outraged at his brazen request since he had already lied multiple times to his partner. He created another controversy, a few days later, when he expressed his discomfort at his partner’s leg hair.

He got told off by many fans because he is much hairier than she is.

Ed Brown accused of sexual misconduct

A TikTok user recently came forward alleging that Ed Brown sexually harassed and assaulted her. Because of the allegations, fans are wondering if the "90 Day Fiance" star will be put in jail. In the video, the TikTok user recorded a few seconds of a recent "Before the 90 Days" episode. She then sarcastically introduced Big Ed when he appeared on the screen. She said that the California-based photographer once sexually harassed and assaulted her. Ed has not responded to the accusations yet.

"Before the 90 Days" network TLC has also not issued a statement regarding the issue.

Rosemarie already engaged?

With things awkward between Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega, there are rumors that Vega is already engaged. It has been said that she will not be married to Big Ed. Sharp-eyed fans recently discussed a post Rosemarie recently made on social media. She took a photograph of her hand with an engagement ring on it. The ring seems to hint at her plans to marry a person named Ejhay. However, Ed immediately quashed these rumors after hearing about it. He confirmed that he and Rosemarie are still together.

TLC will broadcast the next "90 Day Fiance" episode on Sunday, May 03.