The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" has captivated viewers since premiering in February. While most couples have already met in person on the show, David, a 60-year-old American, is yet to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana in person. According to David, he and Lana had been dating for seven years after they connected on a foreign dating website. The reality star has shown "90 Day Fiancé" producers pictures of the 27-year-old Lana. However, the two are yet to meet in person, and David’s latest effort to see her in person fell through, once again, reports ET.

Meanwhile. Fans warned David that Lana might not exist and he should stop sending money to a random person.

David, ur being scammed, catfished, led astray, run amuck. SNAP OUT OF IT!!! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/D3VOFZpwK1 — JTA (@JtaranaJim) March 30, 2020

David in Ukraine

David had flown to Ukraine on three previous occasions to see his girlfriend, but she stood him up every time. The 27-year-old has either had a medical operation or a death in the family preventing her from meeting up with David.

However, the 60-year-old has not given up hope and still insists that he will eventually go on a date with Lana in person.

In last Sunday’s episode, David flew out to Ukraine hoping that his luck would change on his fourth attempt to meet her.

Before leaving the United States, David shopped for an engagement ring for his girlfriend. The computer programmer planned to propose to Lana and was ready to settle down with her. He told producers that he has previously proposed to two American women but they turned him down.

This david storyline is becomingan episode of the catfish #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/jSAUh8zJnQ — Sha (@sahimpsmith) March 30, 2020

After flying out to Ukraine, David’s hopes of meeting Lana were, once again, dashed after she stood him up for the fourth time.

This time, his girlfriend did not answer his text messages when he tried to contact her on the dating website. David looked heartbroken and fans felt sorry for the 60-year-old romantic. While David is clearly in love with Lana, fans have concluded that she wants nothing to do with him.

Even after Lana stood him up, again, the American said that he had not given up on their relationship. He is still determined to meet Lana and plans to travel to Pavlohrad, Lana’s hometown in Ukraine. David’s friends have urged him to give up on his online girlfriend and move on.

One of his friends, Anya, who lives in Ukraine, has advised him against traveling to Pavlohrad.

She informed him that the town was far from the capital, and not a safe place to travel to. However, Anya acknowledged that David is stubborn, and he won’t give up easily on Lana. David isn’t the first American on "90 Day Fiancé" to fall hopelessly for a Ukrainian beauty. Last season, Caesar Mack fell for a Ukrainian girl named Maria. Although fans thought that Maria was a catfish, TLC producers eventually tracked her down in Ukraine.

