More rumors about Sumit and Jenny have hit the Internet this week. This time, the rumor mill churned out chatter of the "90 Day Fiancé" couple moving into a house together. In fact, some viewers believe that they are already under one roof. This week, Jenny uploaded another close-up picture of herself on Instagram.

The picture seems to have been taken to intentionally hide her location from her followers. It could be an indication that she is currently in Sumit’s house in India. An Instagram user, lauramistler, asked Jenny about her location and marital status.

Jenny answered that she and Sumit are doing well but refused to share her location. Notably, the "90 Day Fiance" also indicated that she's not in the USA.

Are Jenny and Sumit getting married?

Despite challenges in the past months, it seemed like things are going well for Jenny and Sumit. The two "90 Day Fiancé" stars are now being asked if they will soon tie the knot. Jenny herself can be partly blamed for the marriage rumors. The American cast member has been talking constantly, in the last months, about going to India.

Fans took her statement as a signal that she and Sumit are still trying to figure things out as a couple.

When people started asking her about their marriage plans, she turned uncharacteristically quiet on her social media accounts. She has simply ignored the questions she has been getting from fans in the comments section of her Instagram posts. If reports of their marriage are true, it would be such a relief for the couple’s fans who are rooting for them.

It would serve as the end of an unpleasant few months for the two reality show personalities.

To say that things have been tough for the two is a huge understatement. They had to get over the fact that Sumit catfished her on social media. They then had to deal with Sumit’s secret marriage, to an Indian woman, that Jenny did not learn about until she visited his home.

Jenny and Sumit coming back to '90 Day Fiancé'?

Due to the great interest they inspire among the "90 Day Fiancé" fandom, some people are asking if they are returning. This after reports that they will appear on a future "Happily Ever After" season began spreading. The franchise’s "Happily Ever After" spinoff tackles the post-marriage lives of the couples who appeared on the mothership show. In a way, it is a reality documentary series of the show’s successful pairings over the years. While Sumit and Jenny are not yet confirmed to be married, people already think that they are angling for a slot on the other spinoff show.

This is one way for them to stay relevant among the insanely loyal fanbase of the reality franchise.

It does not look like they will appear on the next "Happily Ever After" season, which will likely replace "Before the 90 Days" on the timeslot this month. It remains to be seen if the two will indeed show up in a different "90 Day Fiancé" show in the near future.