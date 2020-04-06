Ed Brown from "90 Day Fiance" is not letting his boredom stop him from making his fans laugh. The "90 Day Fiance" personality had his followers in stitches after a recent TikTok clip he posted. In the clip, he is seen wearing a police uniform and dancing outside his house. Awkward TikTok editing techniques have been applied in the video with pulsating dance music playing throughout the clip.

Ed Brown strikes gold with TikTok and Instagram videos

Ed Brown has had a lot of time to explore social media, recently.

He has proven to be especially adept at using TikTok and Instagram, in the past days. On Saturday, Brown cross-published a TikTok video of him reacting to the negative comments he read online. It showed him bathed in a fiery filter and playfully burning at the stake. In the caption, he jokingly wrote that he might have to get an air conditioning unit to calm himself down. He has also been active on Instagram, posting random videos on the platform every day. One of his weird videos went viral, among the show’s fanbase, when he compared himself to a frog in the clip.

Recently, he also talked about why he always feels the need to touch his eyeglasses. He explained that he needs to constantly adjust them because one of his ears is located lower than the other. In a different clip, he also shed some light on his fashion choices. According to the San Diego resident, he likes wearing black because it goes well with almost any other color.

Big Ed makes controversial '90 Day Fiancé' actions

Despite his popularity online, Ed Brown made a lot of questionable choices and actions on "90 Day Fiancé." Because of this, people feel that controversy follows him almost everywhere he goes.Big Ed got major backlash online when he told his girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega, to get an STD test. The subject came up after he got tired of her refusing to talk about her past relationships with him.

He thought that an STD test would be a good compromise because he wanted to make sure that Vega did not sleep around. In exchange, he will stop himself from asking more questions about her past. Needless to say, the proposal did not go well with Vega. She shot back at him, telling her how disappointed and offended she is about what he is implying.

Even before the STD test fiasco, Big Ed already has a questionable reputation among some of the show’s viewers. They suspected that he catfished his girlfriend because she was incredibly surprised when he saw her at Manila’s airport the first time. Recently, fans also blasted him for being controlling.

Big Ed surprised Rosemarie Vega when he told her to shave her legs to make her more attractive. This comment did not sit well with a lot of fans, who were mindful of Vega’s financial situation.