Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina, once again, show that they do not have a filter on "90 Day Fiancé." In Sunday’s episode, the two admitted that they were now members of the mile-high club. Paschel and Malina, apparently, had sex in the airplane bathroom during a recent trip they made. The fact that the two are still being sweet with each other at all surprised many fans. Fans also thought it was unsettling how fast Malina forgave her boyfriend for his previous antics. Fans showed their anger for Varya and believe she is using Geoffrey to come to the USA.

The viewers also thrashed Varya over the gift drama that happened in the recent episode.

#90DayFiance Varya is odd to me, I can't tell is she attractive or not, is she sincere or just wants to get to the US? No matter what, she deserves better than this domestic abuser. — Southern Liberal (@CountryLiberal) April 6, 2020

Siberia trip of Geoffrey Paschel, Varya Malina

The said the "90 Day Fiance" mile high club incident happened as the two were on their way to Siberia, reports EOnline. Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina wanted to spend some time together outside of Moscow, so they decided to take a short vacation.

The two flew to Siberia because Malina wanted her boyfriend to finally meet her mother. When they landed, it was discovered that he was not able to bring a courtship gift, which is a tradition in Russia. The next episode will hopefully show how Malina’s mother will react to their American visitor.

Is it just me or is Geoffrey being ridiculous about Varya wanting to come to the US? If both are dating, it is assumed one of them would be looking to move, right? #90DayFiance — Berni (@ScentsbyBerni) March 30, 2020

Paschel's outburst

Just an episode ago, Geoffrey Paschel was the subject of criticism among "90 Day Fiance" fans.

This was because of his shocking outburst when he learned of a previous relationship Varya Malina had with an American guy. He was at dinner with Malina and her friends in a restaurant when he discovered this information. He had an argument with them, which almost led to a physical altercation. Luckily, he chose to leave the premises instead and vent his anger outside.

Varya you trying real hard to get to America. After he blew up in front of my friends, that would’ve been it! #90DayFiance — ♊Miss Ty. (@voguish) April 4, 2020

The aspiring actor did not appreciate the fact that Malina hid her past relationship with a different American guy.

He was already suspicious of her because he did not know her intentions for wanting to marry him. He thought that it was highly possible that she only wanted him because he could provide a path to American citizenship for her.

Varya is a yahoo girl af, can't wait till she ruins Geoffrey. 😂😂😭 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ROgxGOIdBj — Rose Buds (@RoseBuds16) April 6, 2020

Fans start petition to remove Paschel from '90 Day Fiancé'

Disturbing allegations against Geoffrey Paschel recently went viral online. This triggered some "90 Day Fiancé" fans to start a petition for his removal from the franchise.

The petition also aimed to bar Paschel’s appearance in other shows in the franchise. They also want TLC to pledge to not feature the reality star in any of the other shows in the network. So far, the network has not officially commented on the petition yet.

There are multiple allegations of Paschel’s reported domestic assault cases. According to one allegation, he allegedly slammed the body and head of an ex-girlfriend on the wall of his home. This reportedly happened in June 2019. Paschel has denied that there is any truth to the allegations. He said that the ex-girlfriend only came out with her complaint because she wanted to interfere with a custody case he has with his ex-wife.